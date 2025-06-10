Most AI Dental Receptionists Just Answer Calls. VIva AI Runs Your Office

Viva AI unveils an all-in-one dental front office platform that goes beyond call answering—now with real-time demo access and powerful marketing analytics.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viva AI today announced the public release of its fully integrated AI Dental Receptionist, now available for live demo at (866) 944-8482. Built for modern dental offices, Viva AI does more than just handle overflow or after-hours calls—it manages calls, texts, emails, scheduling, payments, and marketing performance, all from one intelligent platform.
This launch signals a major shift in the dental tech market, where most so-called AI receptionists are limited to basic call routing and pre-programmed scripts. Viva AI offers practices a front office that is always on, fully automated, and constantly learning.
"Other tools just answer the phone," said Farid Fadaie, CEO of Viva AI. "We built Viva to run the entire front desk—so your staff can focus on people, not paperwork."
Designed for Real Workflows, Not Just Talk
Unlike flat-fee competitors that only handle a small slice of communication (such as after-hours calls), Viva AI's system is designed to handle all calls and messages—24/7—while giving practices complete visibility into how the AI performs.
Viva AI's AI Credit pricing model ensures practices only pay for what the AI actually handles, and scales with office size and communication volume. Plans include:
- Gold – For offices wanting AI assistance alongside their existing phone system
- Platinum – Full system replacement, designed for practices with up to 6 operatories
- Diamond – High-volume, multi-location support with advanced automation
Each plan supports multichannel communication in more than 150 languages for dental offices, including calls, texts, emails, and web chat, while providing staff with tools for live messaging, form requests, and payment collection.
New: Practice Optimizer – Instant Answers for Busy Teams
Viva AI also includes Practice Optimizer, an internal smart assistant designed for front office teams and doctors. It provides real-time answers to questions that would normally take hours to research manually.
Example use cases include:
- "Give me the list of patients with unscheduled treatments."
- "How does extension 101 handle calls from new patients, and is there any room for improvement?"
- "Which patients cancelled appointments last month but haven't been rescheduled?"
- "Show me the production impact of no-shows by provider."
With Practice Optimizer, offices can make faster, data-driven decisions without digging through reports or relying on third-party analysts. This tool empowers teams to act on insights in real time—whether it's filling the schedule, improving call routing, or identifying missed revenue opportunities.
New Add-On: Track Marketing Like a Pro
Alongside its core platform, Viva AI is also launching Marketing Tracker for Dental Offices, a $150/month add-on that allows practices to:
- Use multiple phone numbers to track lead sources (Google, Yelp, ads, mailers, etc.)
- Measure performance of each channel (lead count, no-show rate, conversion rate, and revenue)
- Export leads and campaign data for optimization and re-marketing
This tool gives dental teams full visibility into where their patients are coming from—and how much each channel is actually worth.
"Most practices are flying blind when it comes to marketing ROI," said Fadaie. "With Marketing Tracker, you can finally see which campaigns bring in real revenue and which ones just burn budget."
Try the AI for Yourself
Dental offices can now call or text the demo line at (866) 944-8482 to experience the AI in action. It's a hands-on way to see how Viva AI handles patient questions, routing, and real conversations—no scripts, no fakes, just live AI performance.
About Viva AI
Viva AI is transforming how dental practices run their front offices. By automating communication, scheduling, billing, and marketing analytics, Viva enables practices to save time, grow faster, and deliver a better experience to patients and staff.
