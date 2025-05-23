Most eCommerce Pros Can't Tell CGI From Real Photography, New Imagine.io Survey Shows

"This isn't about replacing photography—it's about empowering brands to create more visuals, faster and more affordably, by adding high-quality CGI and AI tools to their content stack," said Preet Singh, CEO & Founder of Imagine.io. Post this

Facing tariff pressures, shrinking budgets, and soaring demand for personalization, leading brands are turning to CGI to accelerate content pipelines. Imagine.io's platform enables teams to generate lifestyle scenes, silo shots, dimensional imagery, and even augmented-reality assets from a single 3D model—cutting production costs by up to 90 percent and compressing timelines from weeks to hours.

Survey Methodology

A library of verified studio photographs and photorealistic renders was uploaded to the survey engine. Each respondent received ten randomly selected images—five CGI, five real—spanning multiple product categories and camera angles. Participants swiped right or left to classify each asset, then submitted their results for an immediate score.

Key Findings of Survey

Indistinguishable Quality of Real vs. CGI Imagery: Average accuracy of 49.6 % proves parity between cutting-edge CGI and traditional photography.

Cross-Category Parity: Furniture, housewares, and consumer-electronics renders scored nearly identical misidentification rates.

Scalability Advantage: Respondents cited cost, speed, and versioning flexibility as top reasons to trial CGI in 2025.

Download the Complete Report

To view the full report visit https://resources.imagine.io/news-press/survey-results-ecom-pros-cant-discern-between-real-cgi-imagery.

To take the survey yourself, visit quiz.imagine.io

Media Contact

Taylor Jones, imagine.io, 1 8434427477, [email protected], imagine.io

SOURCE imagine.io