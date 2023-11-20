Most Iconic Home in Vegas, Vegas Modern 001 By Blue Heron, Listed On Market For $34M

"Vegas Modern 001 is a testament to the design philosophy and architectural significance we implement into each of our homes," said Tyler Jones, CEO and Founder of Blue Heron. Post this

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iconic Vegas Modern 001 (VM001), built, designed, and furnished, by acclaimed design-led development firm, Blue Heron, is back on the market, offered at $34 million. This marks the second time the showstopping 15,000-square-foot home in the exclusive MacDonald Highlands community is available, after breaking records in 2021 for being the all-time highest-priced residential sale in Southern Nevada, at $25M.

"Vegas Modern 001 is a testament to the design philosophy and architectural significance we implement into each of our homes," said Tyler Jones, CEO and Founder of Blue Heron. "We are proud that since the historical sale in 2021, VM001 has gained local and national recognition for its biophilic design and carefully crafted environment, which creates an unparalleled experience in connection to the surrounding Vegas landscape."

The three-level home at 685 Dragon Peak Drive has played a significant role in redefining luxury residential real estate, intentionally connecting with the intrigue and glamour of Las Vegas. By weaving the city's vibrant culture with the Mojave Desert's natural aesthetic through warm, stimulating spaces and a stunning visual connection to the Las Vegas skyline and Red Rock Mountains, the home represents a rare, immersive architectural experience.

Listed with Kristen Routh-Silberman (who first sold the property in 2021) with Douglas Elliman, VM001 offers its new owner the remarkable experience of collecting one of the most iconic homes in Las Vegas.

"VM001 is the Formula One of architecture," shares Routh-Silberman. "This is an incredible opportunity for a luxury buyer to enhance their portfolio with one of the most significant pieces of residential architecture to date, not only in Las Vegas but in the United States. VM001 is an Architecturally Significant Home (ASH) on account of its unrivaled design and innovation, cultural impact, among other distinctive features – redefining luxury and drawing attention from the wealthiest buyers from all over the globe."

Since selling in 2021, Blue Heron enhanced the home with thoughtful updates, increasing the overall square footage of interior living space, with the construction of extended office space, lounge areas, and additional butler kitchen.

A nod to local mid-century modern architectural forms that capture the essence of the modern American West, VM001's aesthetic is characterized by a unique visual language featuring a butterfly roof and contrasting horizontal lines. Modern, sophisticated living spaces are in constant dialogue, and contrast with natural materials such as locally-sourced metaquartzite stone, resulting in a feeling of relaxation, warmth, and comfort.

The living spaces in the home include a great room surrounded by water, a master kitchen that thoughtfully integrates beauty, function, and views, a master suite with an intimate and private outdoor environment, and a sky suite providing a 360-degree view of the entire Las Vegas Valley. A state-of-the-art digital den features a 13.5-foot LED screen, which is large enough to be comfortably viewed from several of the primary living spaces.

Updated smart home technology by Savant Energy, an industry leader in home automation, ensures all aspects of the home are controlled seamlessly through an interface carefully crafted to be intuitive and user-friendly.

Through elevating the surrounding exclusive, private members-only MacDonald Highlands gated country club community, the Architecturally Significant Home has encouraged an increase in owners seeking evolved spaces that capture the imagination and inspire wonder, which is showcased in Blue Heron's Vegas Modern design philosophy. Having VM001 as the apex, the firm decodes the language through which human beings connect with their environment through space, form, and materials that elicit specific emotions and an overall sense of contentment.

Since its founding in 2004, Blue Heron has grown its portfolio to encompass over 17 communities and 400 homes across Southern Nevada. With its most recent $23.5M listing, Fete, and the launch of seven new communities Shoreline, Strata, Arvada at the Island and Velaris at the Island at Lake Las Vegas; Oasi in the historic Tomiyasu neighborhood; Prado in West Las Vegas; and Stonewater in Southern Highlands – Blue Heron has capitalized on the strong buyer preference for notable design and a revolutionized way of living.

Images of VM001 can be found HERE.

For more information about VM001 and Blue Heron, visit blueheron.com/vm001.

About Blue Heron

Established in 2004 by CEO and Founder Tyler Jones, Las Vegas-based Blue Heron is a design-led development firm crafted by custom creation and intentional innovation. Through its Vegas Modern™ design philosophy, the firm decodes the language by which human beings connect with their environment. In developing the blueprint for amplified living, Blue Heron creates new and novel experiences of exceptional quality, designed with both physical and human nature in mind. Specializing in custom homes and boutique communities across Southern Nevada, Blue Heron is organized through a unique structure and workflow, integrating various professional disciplines, notable designers, builders, and architects. Blue Heron's portfolio of completed and in-development projects encompasses over 17 communities and 400 homes. The team has won numerous design awards and has achieved Platinum LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council and Emerald certification by the National Green Building Standard.

