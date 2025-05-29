Most Loved Workplace® and Newsweek Reveal the 2025 Global List of Top Workplaces

The 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, featured by Newsweek, honors 100 top-performing companies across 30+ countries where employees feel deeply respected, engaged, and empowered. See which organizations lead the world in culture, trust, innovation, and retention—and how your company can join them.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most Loved Workplace® has unveiled the 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list in conjunction with Newsweek, celebrating 100 companies across six continents and 40+ industries where employees feel respected, inspired, and empowered.
Now in its third year, the Global Most Loved Workplaces® list is based on research from the Love of Workplace Index®, developed by the Best Practice Institute (BPI). More than 2 million employees worldwide were surveyed to assess five core drivers of workplace sentiment: employee satisfaction with their future at the company, career achievement, values alignment, respect at all levels, and collaboration.
"This year's Global Most Loved Workplaces® show what's possible when leaders turn employee sentiment into business strategy," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace® and BPI. "These companies prove that leading with trust, purpose, and alignment creates workplaces people never want to leave."
HLB (#1), Petfolk (#2), Synctera (#3), Supercharge (#4), and Customer.io (#5) top the 2025 list, which includes companies from London to Cape Town to San Francisco. The full Top 30 highlights organizations that blend cultural excellence with tangible business outcomes—from innovation to employee retention and customer satisfaction.
"In today's rapidly changing world, this year's list reflects a growing global shift toward human-centered leadership as a key driver of resilience and success," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "We're proud to recognize these companies for placing employee well-being at the center of their business model."
The rankings reflect a rigorous methodology:
- 50% based on direct employee feedback using BPI's Love of Workplace Index®
- 15% from external public ratings, company news, and employee reviews
- 35% from in-depth company interviews and written submissions
- Newsweek's global editorial team conducted final verification and ranking.
About Most Loved Workplace®
Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and research-based recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).
About Best Practice Institute (BPI)
BPI is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with global corporations to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.
Media Contact
Scott Baxt, Most Loved Workplace®, 1 917-805-6413, [email protected], https://mostlovedworkplace.com/
SOURCE Most Loved Workplace®
