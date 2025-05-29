Most Loved Workplace® and Newsweek Reveal the 2025 Global List of Top Workplaces

"This year's Global Most Loved Workplaces® show what's possible when leaders turn employee sentiment into business strategy. These companies prove that leading with trust, purpose, and alignment creates workplaces people never want to leave." Post this

"This year's Global Most Loved Workplaces® show what's possible when leaders turn employee sentiment into business strategy," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace® and BPI. "These companies prove that leading with trust, purpose, and alignment creates workplaces people never want to leave."

HLB (#1), Petfolk (#2), Synctera (#3), Supercharge (#4), and Customer.io (#5) top the 2025 list, which includes companies from London to Cape Town to San Francisco. The full Top 30 highlights organizations that blend cultural excellence with tangible business outcomes—from innovation to employee retention and customer satisfaction.

"In today's rapidly changing world, this year's list reflects a growing global shift toward human-centered leadership as a key driver of resilience and success," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "We're proud to recognize these companies for placing employee well-being at the center of their business model."

The rankings reflect a rigorous methodology:

50% based on direct employee feedback using BPI's Love of Workplace Index®

15% from external public ratings, company news, and employee reviews

35% from in-depth company interviews and written submissions

Newsweek's global editorial team conducted final verification and ranking.

To explore the complete list of the 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces®, visit:

mostlovedworkplace.com/top-100-global-most-loved-workplaces-2025

To view the Newsweek publication, visit:

newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2025

Learn How to Join Future Lists

Organizations can apply for future recognition or begin their journey toward certification by visiting:

Apply for Recognition: mostlovedworkplace.com/newsweek-application

Start Certification: mostlovedworkplace.com/whats-next

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and research-based recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

BPI is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with global corporations to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

