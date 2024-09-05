Most Loved Workplace® Unveils the 2024 Top Companies for Parents and Caregivers

"Supporting parents and caregivers isn't just the right thing to do—it's the key to unlocking a more innovative, engaged, and high performance workforce." — Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace® Post this

"At Most Loved Workplace®, we believe that a loved workplace doesn't just focus on productivity; it values the well-being of its employees, particularly those with significant caregiving responsibilities," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace®. "The companies on this list are exemplary in their approach to supporting parents and caregivers, setting a standard that all organizations should aspire to. Their dedication to creating a family-friendly culture is not just commendable—it's essential for fostering long-term success and employee satisfaction."

Highlights from the 2024 List:

Clune Construction (Construction): Known for its strong commitment to safety and well-being, Clune Construction provides exceptional support for working parents, including generous parental leave and childcare assistance.





Petfolk (Other): Celebrated for its comprehensive benefits package designed to meet the needs of caregivers, Petfolk supports employees in balancing their personal and professional responsibilities effectively.





Automattic, Inc. (Media/Publishing): Automattic stands out for its flexible work arrangements, allowing parents and caregivers to tailor their work schedules around family needs, ensuring both work-life balance and productivity.





Southern Veterinary Partners (Other): This healthcare network is recognized for its focus on community and work-life balance, offering family-friendly policies that help employees manage their caregiving responsibilities.





Hydrow (Other): Hydrow provides robust support for employees with families, including flexible work hours and comprehensive family leave policies that help parents and caregivers thrive.

Eat'n Park Hospitality Group (Food & Beverage): This company is known for its strong support of working parents through initiatives like flexible scheduling, childcare assistance, and a culture that prioritizes family time.

These companies, along with others on the list, have been evaluated using Most Loved Workplace®'s proprietary Love of Workplace Index®, which analyzes employee sentiment and company policies through a combination of surveys, machine learning tools, and public perception. This rigorous evaluation process ensures that only the most dedicated and supportive workplaces are recognized.

About Most Loved Workplace®: Most Loved Workplace® is the leader in measuring and certifying workplace culture and employee sentiment. Through the Best Practice Institute and proprietary tools like the Love of Workplace Index®, we help organizations understand and improve their workplace environments, ensuring that employees feel respected, valued, and empowered to do their best work.

For more information on the 2024 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Parents and Caregivers, visit:https://mostlovedworkplace.com/most-loved-workplaces-for-parents-and-caregivers-2024/ To apply to be considered for next year's list and the Top Most Loved Workplaces®, apply for free here: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/register-free/

