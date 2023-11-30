Most popular toys and gifts for the holidays as voted on by children

Watching children play with toys and voting on their favorites is a huge help when shopping for the perfect holiday gift that is sure to be enjoyed! Post this

Whack Attack Space Game soared with the most number of votes. Museum early learning educators say the game is a fun way to help children develop hand-eye coordination as well as reaction and reflex skills. The kiddos who tested the toy loved the light up circles/saucers and score board. Educators say this is a good game for social play and interactions as well as hand-eye coordination and reaction and reflex skills,

Coming in second is Heep-O-Sheep game. Players use a springboard to launch the sheep onto the hook-and-loop sheep pen in the Heep-O-Sheep game! Land them. stick them and pile them up! Educators point to the benefits of critical thinking, focus and concentration can be positive results of playing along with spatial awareness development. social play, interactions with family and friends.

Flat 2 Fast encourages families to flatten their car, load it up and push the button to watch it launch! Educators say STEM Learning is a positive effect of playing this game as kids learn about trajectory, speed and of course crashing.

Toys that rounded out the top 10 include:

4. Super NeeDoh Cool Cat

5. Pigs on Trampolines

6. Cyclone Gryo

7. Trampoline Pong

8. Dinosaur Train Adventure

9. Rampaging Rex

10. Boogie Board Sketch Pals

The event was designed to let little ones play with toys and vote for their favorites. 20 toys were featured in front of the Museum Store at The Children's Museum for visitors to play with and then vote on their favorites.

It's always been a great tool for families and friends to see what is most popular (as voted on by the kiddos themselves) so grownups have a better idea of potential things to get for their loved ones; or, to include on Santa's list.

High resolution video can be downloaded from: https://vimeo.com/childrensmuseum/review/876449167/d042a035a6

Photos are available upon request.

Perhaps the best gift of all is one that lasts all year long. That is the gift of membership! Visit The Children's Museum Box Office or call 317-334-4000. All members receive unlimited visits to five floors of fun and learning indoors and 12 sports outdoors. They also receive a sneak peek of exhibits before the public, free Carousel rides for children, an hour of early access to the museum before it opens to the public on member morning weekends, insider news including Extra! magazine and member newsletters as well as 10% off in the Museum Store and other discounts throughout the year.

