MostlyMusic Selects BuyDRM to Secure Premium Music Experiences

"BuyDRM's MultiMark Watermarking Server gives us confidence that every encrypted stream carries unique forensic identifiers, enabling us to protect and trace our content in the event of misuse." - Mayer Werdeger, CEO at MostlyMusic Post this

The MultiKey DRM service will also provide support for concurrency detection, key rotation, multiple key encryption and license releasing. These four advanced features of the MultiKey DRM service provide additional safeguards to further ensure premium content is being consumed by valid users and to further deny pirates access to the content.

BuyDRM's pedigree in the content security industry spans decades, delivering commercial digital rights management (DRM) and forensic watermarking solutions that meet the highest studio, label, and broadcaster security requirements. Leading entertainment brands rely on BuyDRM to help safeguard their premium content and to deter piracy at scale through combined watermarking and DRM technologies.

Protecting high value video content, especially exclusive live performances and premium catalog content, requires robust security technologies that ensure content owners and fans benefit from a seamless, secure experience without compromising quality or accessibility.

"Ensuring that our content is experienced exactly as intended, without unauthorized distribution or leakage, is essential to our mission and our relationships with record labels and performers," said Mayer Werdeger, CEO at MostlyMusic. "BuyDRM's MultiMark Watermarking Server gives us confidence that every encrypted stream carries unique forensic identifiers, enabling us to protect and trace our content in the event of misuse."

"Forensic watermarking applied just-in-time with DRM represents the highest level of content security available today," said Christopher Levy, CEO & Co-Founder of BuyDRM. "MostlyMusic understands the importance of safeguarding valuable content and we are proud to support their secure content delivery strategy with our industry-leading platform KeyOS."

About BuyDRM

BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands including ABC Australia, EPIX, FuboTV, FoxNation, F1 TV, OneFootball, NBC Universal, NBC Sports, Rakuten Viki, Roku, Samsung TV+, SBS Australia, Sony, Soundcloud, Sportradar, Telenet, TubiTV, and Udemy.

For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/

About OneFootball

MostlyMusic is an innovative music streaming and live events platform that brings curated, high-quality music experiences to fans around the world. Partnering with artists, labels, and rights holders, MostlyMusic offers both on-demand catalog streaming and exclusive live concert broadcasts, blending exceptional audio quality with secure delivery and engaging user experiences.

For more information, please visit https://www.onefootball.com

Media Contact

Hunter Levy, BuyDRM, 1 512.377.1340, [email protected], www.buydrm.com

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SOURCE BuyDRM