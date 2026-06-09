MOTER and Ride Yellow partner to drive safer taxi fleets with in-depth analysis on driver behavior, routing and more

"We are excited to partner with Ride Yellow to manage risk for their fleets more effectively, increase uptime and help reduce insurance costs. This is a great opportunity to improve roadway safety at scale as part of our broader company mission." said Kenji Fujii, CEO of MOTER Technologies. Post this

To support these objectives, MOTER applied its proprietary AI-powered Risk Intelligence platform on top of connected vehicle driver behavior data generated through Ride Yellow's AI dashcam deployment. MOTER's solution functions as an insurance-driven Risk Intelligence Layer that transforms connected vehicle driver behavior data into actionable predictive risk intelligence through multiple layers of proprietary AI-driven analytics. Unlike traditional telematics reporting systems focused primarily on historical event tracking, MOTER evaluates driver behavior patterns, behavioral consistency, trip-level operational characteristics, temporal risk exposure, and collision-related risk indicators to uncover hidden operational risk patterns and prioritize high-risk behaviors requiring intervention.

Using only four months of connected vehicle driver behavior data across nearly 1,000 vehicles, MOTER's analysis identified several key opportunities for Ride Yellow to improve their operation: Operational risk was concentrated within a relatively small portion of fleet operations, enabling Ride Yellow to more efficiently prioritize coaching, intervention, and safety management resources. MOTER's behavioral stability analysis demonstrated that inconsistent driving behavior can serve as a strong hidden predictor of future collision exposure, adding an additional predictive dimension beyond traditional telematics scoring methodologies.

The collaboration also demonstrated how MOTER's platform can support AI-enabled safety management automation workflows through detailed custom reporting, risk segmentation analysis, behavioral prioritization, and operational trend monitoring. By transforming AI dashcam driver behavior data into actionable intelligence, MOTER helped provide Ride Yellow's leadership and fleet risk management teams with immediate operational visibility, improved risk tracking capabilities, and data-driven insights designed to support proactive safety management and long-term operational improvement initiatives.

About MOTER

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of next-gen vehicle data, MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai.

About Ride Yellow

Ride Yellow is a taxi-hailing and booking app that connects passengers with local Yellow Cab fleets across several major U.S. markets. It is designed to compete with ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft through no surge pricing advantages, as well as utilization of taxi drivers who are more extensively background checked, licensed and permitted to insure passenger safety.

For more information about MOTER Technologies and Ride Yellow, please contact:

MOTER Technologies

Devin McLaughlin, VP, Growth and Marketing, MOTER Technologies

[email protected]

Ride Yellow

William, Rouse, CEO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Marc Alano, MOTER Technologies, 1 (424) 558-3317, [email protected], www.moter.ai

SOURCE MOTER Technologies