MOTER Technologies and May Mobility Join Forces to Advance Autonomous Vehicle Insurance Solutions

"The collaboration between MOTER and May Mobility will leverage advanced datasets from May vehicles to support the commercial fleet insurance products necessary to bring May's products to market at scale," said Craig Lozofsky, MOTER's Chief Operating Officer. "Ultimately, the goal is to deploy MOTER's data science software platform to May's vehicles, allowing real-time analysis of autonomous operation and further proving the safety of this significant advancement in mobility."

The alliance will seek to develop next-generation, data-driven insurance solutions that reflect the high level of safe performance of these unique operations to support both May Mobility and its customers. In addition, the parties will aim to develop industry benchmarks for autonomous vehicle technology in public transit and other applications through the fusion of MOTER's data analytical strengths and May Mobility's cutting-edge technology and rich operating experience.

"May Mobility has a unique approach to data sharing and transparency, sharing both real-time and after-the-fact data about our autonomous services while protecting the privacy of our riders," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility. "Our transparency enables us to build partnerships not only with cities but also with leading insurance industry partners like MOTER who are eager to understand how autonomous vehicles impact their core business."

About MOTER Technologies, Inc.

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive vehicular analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of connected car data, MOTER is transforming vast data streams into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai.

About May Mobility

May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and deploys fleets of vehicles to municipal and business customers. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

