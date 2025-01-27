MOTER Technologies Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility to Power Insurance Offerings for AFEELA

"With AFEELA, Sony Honda Mobility is redefining the next generation of mobility. We're excited to join forces and bring our comprehensive insurance platform directly into their vehicle sales experience," said Kenji Fujii, CEO & Co-Founder of MOTER Technologies. Post this

Under this strategic partnership, MOTER and SHMA will work closely to develop next-generation insurance offerings that align with AFEELA's cutting-edge technology. By pairing MOTER's robust data science software solutions with Sony Honda Mobility's concept of the AFEELA brand, the two companies aim to accelerate innovation, empowering AFEELA owners with tailored coverage options that adapt to modern driving behaviors—and seamlessly integrate with the customer experience.

SHMA will utilize MOTER's platform to integrate tailored insurance offerings under the AFEELA brand directly into the vehicle purchase process. This integrated approach will provide AFEELA buyers with convenient and transparent access to coverage from the moment they decide on their new vehicle, removing many of the traditional hurdles associated with obtaining insurance.

"We are confident in MOTER's expertise and experience building next-generation OEM insurance programs for AFEELA," said Shugo Yamaguchi, President and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility of America. "We look forward to creating innovative insurance offerings for AFEELA together and offering our customers a truly modern customer experience."

About MOTER Technologies

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of next-gen vehicle data, MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai.

About Sony Honda Mobility of America

Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., a Japanese mobility tech company established in 2022 as a joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. By combining Sony's technological prowess and Honda's automotive expertise, SHM aims to lead innovation in the industry through joint development and sales of high-value-added mobility products and mobility-related services. For more information, please visit us at https://www.shm-afeela.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

To learn more about this partnership or explore how MOTER's platform can power your insurance solutions, please contact: Scott Nelson, Chief Insurance Officer, at [email protected].

Media Contact

Hanan Al-Hakim, MOTER Technologies, 1 (424) 558-3317, [email protected], www.moter.ai

SOURCE MOTER Technologies