MOTER Technologies Announces Software Compatibility With Elektrobit Offering Seamless Access to Advanced Analytics for Automotive Insurance

Enhanced Software Compatibility: This effort ensures MOTER's software will be fully compatible with Elektrobit's EB corbos Linux-built on Ubuntu, streamlining the integration process for automakers and reducing time-to-market for innovative solutions.

Advancing Software-Defined Vehicles: MOTER's work will accelerate the deployment of AI-driven services to vehicles defined by their software capabilities for automakers that have adopted Elektrobit's solution.

Data Commercialization Opportunities: This integration enables automakers to unlock the full potential of vehicle data for insurance products and services, transforming it into valuable insights and commercial opportunities. This includes the ability to develop new revenue streams through data-driven services and solutions.

Customized Insurance Solutions: With access to extensive vehicle data, insurers can offer more personalized and accurate insurance products allowing for premiums that are reflective of the vehicle's actual usage and capabilities. This will provide better value for consumers and new opportunities for insurers.

At this level of compatibility MOTER is poised to help lead the way in automotive data innovation. By leveraging combined expertise with Elektrobit, MOTER is helping modernize standards for software defined vehicles and unlocking the full potential of vehicle data. Joining Elektrobit's product compatability program is an important part of MOTER's commitment in driving advancements that create unparalleled value for automakers, insurers, and consumers alike.

"We are excited to have achieved this level of support for Elektrobit's EB corbos Linux to extend our innovative solutions to a broader market. This marks a material step in simplifying the adoption of MOTER advanced data insight solutions for many in the automotive industry," Michael O'Shea, CSO of MOTER Technologies.

Elektrobit head of software architecture Dr. Moritz Neukirchner reaffirms the importance of software compatibility: "MOTER technologies bridges the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Getting innovative software solutions like this into the automotive ecosystem is what propels the SDV ecosystem forward. This is why we are proud to have MOTER technologies as a certified compatible partner of EB corbos Linux-built on Ubuntu. Our brand new Product Compatibility Program offers a unique advantage and compatibility seal from Elektrobit, showing compatibility with our cutting-edge product EB corbos Linux-built on Ubuntu. Close collaboration with our partners offers a comprehensive portfolio of functionality, while we focus on specific areas of expertise and recognize the value of a diverse portfolio."

About MOTER

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of next-gen vehicle data, MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai, follow us on LinkedIn.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

