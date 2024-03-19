MOTER Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Alan Adkins as Vice President of Commercial Auto

Alan Adkins named Vice President of Commercial Auto at MOTER Technologies, signaling a strategic push in innovative auto insurance solutions.
LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOTER Technologies (MOTER), a leading innovator in next-gen vehicle data analytics and insurance solutions for modern mobility, is excited to announce the appointment of Alan Adkins as the new Vice President of Commercial Auto. With a rich background spanning over 25 years in the Property and Casualty Insurance industry, Alan's deep expertise in underwriting, product management, and claims brings enormous value to the continued development of MOTER's commercial insurance offerings.
Alan comes to MOTER with significant experience leveraging data to better understand risk and how to apply those insights to the modern world of commercial fleet applications. His expertise extends to assessing both standard and non-standard "specialty risk" categories, ensuring thorough risk evaluation and underwriting. This, coupled with his knowledge in telematics and data-driven solutions, will significantly contribute to the company's growth, by enriching insurance offerings with advanced tech mobility and tailored risk management solutions for commercial fleets.
Prior to joining MOTER, Alan served in various Product and Underwriting leadership positions on the insurance carrier side. Most recently as National Underwriting Director overseeing Nationwide's Public and Business Auto segments within the broader Excess, Surplus, and Specialty lines - Wholesale Commercial Auto division. Before that as Product Director, responsible for Nationwide's Standard Commercial Auto line of business, Alan devised and implemented a telematics and dash cam subsidization program for his ES&S Public and Business Auto segments and also played an integral role in the development and implementation of Nationwide's Vantage 360 Standard Commercial Auto telematics program. His unique blend of traditional insurance knowledge with cutting-edge technology makes him a great asset to MOTER and aligns well with MOTER's vision for integrating technology with insurance solutions.
"We are thrilled to have Alan join the MOTER team," said Kenji Fujii, MOTER's CEO. "His proven track record and depth of experience in the commercial auto insurance sphere will be critical as we continue to grow and further develop our advanced, data-driven solutions for the evolving world of mobility."
This appointment underscores MOTER's commitment to expanding its capability in the commercial auto insurance sector and delivering innovative, insurance solutions to its customers.
"I am excited to join the dynamic team at MOTER and look forward to growing our commercial auto insurance products and services," said Alan Adkins. "It's an opportunity to push the boundaries of traditional insurance and craft truly innovative, data-driven, mobility products and solutions that meet our clients' modern needs."
MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of next-gen vehicle data, MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai, follow us on LinkedIn.
