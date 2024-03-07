MOTER Technologies Joins COVESA, Accelerating the Future of Connected Vehicle Standards and Technologies

"Modern vehicle data represents an enormous opportunity for automakers, insurers, and their joint customers with smarter, data-driven insurance solutions that reflect a deeper understanding of driving and safety," said Michael O'Shea, Chief Sales Officer of MOTER Technologies. Post this

Leveraging MOTER's expertise in advanced data science and insurance know-how, the collaboration will drive adoption by the insurance industry of ADAS sensor data to power modern insurance products and services and provide a long-desired pathway to commercialization of vehicle data for automakers as a by-product of their investments in advanced vehicle capabilities. By applying sophisticated data analysis techniques and machine learning algorithms, MOTER extracts meaningful patterns and predictive analytics from complex vehicle data. COVESA's commitment to advancing technology for next-generation vehicles aligns with this approach, aiming to make vehicle data more accessible for the development of electric vehicles, autonomous systems, and software innovations.

"Modern vehicle data represents an enormous opportunity for automakers, insurers, and their joint customers with smarter, data-driven insurance solutions that reflect a deeper understanding of driving and safety," said Michael O'Shea, Chief Sales Officer of MOTER Technologies. "Effective commercialization of the advanced data insights will bring a lot of value to each of the stakeholders."

"COVESA is excited to welcome MOTER Technologies into our alliance, recognizing the vast potential for collaborative innovation in vehicle data and analytics," said Steve Crumb, Executive Director at COVESA. "Fueled by the vibrant and dynamic community that defines COVESA, new members like MOTER enable our alliance to make significant strides in connected vehicles and support the digital transformation of the automotive sector."

As MOTER Technologies continues to bridge the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems, our membership with COVESA represents more than just a collaboration; it's a commitment to the very core of our mission: to drive the future of mobility through data-driven innovation.

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of next-gen vehicle data, MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai.

The Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) is an open and member-driven global technology alliance accelerating the full potential of connected vehicles and the mobility ecosystem. As the only alliance focused solely on developing open standard approaches and technologies for connected vehicles, COVESA serves as a collaborative platform that brings together automotive software stakeholders with world-class developers to address opportunities and challenges in the automotive industry and navigate the digital transformation shaped by customer expectations. To learn more about COVESA or to join our community, visit www.covesa.global.

