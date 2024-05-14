MOTER Technologies Joins Guidewire's Solution Ecosystem to Bring Insurers Enhanced Data Insights for Improved Pricing, Underwriting and Reduced Claim Costs

"With MOTER's Guidewire accelerator, building custom insurance solutions to best serve the needs of this next-generation of insurance will be more cost-effective and quicker to market." Kenji Fujii, CEO of MOTER Technologies Post this

"As the automotive industry transitions to the Software-Defined Vehicle, there is an enormous opportunity for insurers to take advantage of the next-generation of data these vehicles produce to better understand risk and safety," said Kenji Fujii, CEO of MOTER Technologies. "With MOTER's Guidewire accelerator, building custom insurance solutions to best serve the needs of this next-generation of insurance will be more cost-effective and quicker to market."

MOTER Technologies will bring a unique offering to Guidewire InsuranceSuite customers, enabling them to avoid privacy and implementation challenges typically associated with the integration of a connected vehicle insurance program. As a result, insurers will have access to the predictive power of next-generation vehicle data produced by advanced safety systems to improve pricing, customer service, trust, retention and loyalty.

MOTER partners with automakers to turn rich data produced by the modern Software-Defined Vehicle into greater insights about risk, driving behavior, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and the aftermath of actual collisions. MOTER's data science work brings greater understanding by putting driving habits in the context of the vehicle's environment, leveraging data from ADAS features and all the sensors they employ including cameras, radar, lidar (light detection and ranging), and more.

About MOTER

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of next-gen vehicle data, MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai, follow us on LinkedIn.

