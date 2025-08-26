MOTER Technologies Launches DriveSage™ Driver Coaching App in Collaboration with Valtech Mobility

"The risk factors we capture above and beyond traditional telematics help insurers price risk more accurately and give drivers fairer insurance options based on how they actually drive." Post this

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with MOTER Technologies, a company that truly set the standard when it comes to innovation. With our experience of 25 years in the field of connected car technology, we are eager to collaborate in shaping a safer and more efficient future for all," said Andreas Peters, Managing Director at Valtech Mobility.

Privacy and Consent by Design

DriveSage was developed with a strong commitment to privacy and transparency. Drivers must actively opt-in to enable coaching features that use vehicle data. There is a separate consent that MOTER will further develop alongside OEMs that choose to offer DriveSage for their customers in combination with insurance offers for eligible drivers. Consent is thoughtfully integrated into the experience, with clear choices and intuitive controls that allow drivers to manage their preferences at any time.

Drive Better, Get Rewarded

DriveSage keeps drivers engaged with gamification features such as badges, streaks, and leaderboards. As behind-the-wheel habits improve, drivers may qualify for insurance offers in partnership with OEMs.

The launch of DriveSage represents a key milestone in MOTER's mission to enable smarter, data-driven decisions that improve safety, reduce risk, and unlock new value for automakers and insurers. By combining real-time vehicle insights with intuitive, driver-focused design, DriveSage exemplifies MOTER's commitment to creating responsible, user-centric products. Valtech Mobility was selected as our UI/UX partner for their exceptional track record in designing apps that are seamlessly integrated into the in-vehicle experience. Their collaborative approach and technical excellence helped bring DriveSage to life as a fully integrated, multi-touchpoint solution that sets a new standard for in-vehicle driver coaching.

To learn more about DriveSage, contact Debika Seth, Sr. Director of Strategy and Product Management at MOTER Technologies at [email protected]. Visit us at this year's IAA Mobility Summit at Booth B03 Hall A3 on September 9–12, 2025, at Trade Fair Center Messe München in downtown Munich to see DriveSage in action.

About MOTER Technologies

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems. MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions for automotive and insurance businesses by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai.

About Valtech Mobility

Valtech Mobility is a global software company delivering full-service digital solutions for connected mobility. The company designs, develops, and operates digital platform services and products for vehicle manufacturers and new mobility providers. Its goal is to enable customers and partners to create value streams and monetize data from connected vehicles.

With a team of more than 400 experts passionate about vehicle software, Valtech Mobility is a leader in User Experience, Automotive Cloud platform development and operations, Data & AI, and Android Automotive. The company manages the complexity of more than 50 OEM services across 370 versions within an ecosystem of 40 million connected cars in 65 markets.

