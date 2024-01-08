MOTER Technologies Receives 2023 North America Technology Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

MOTER's innovations utilizing next-gen vehicle data to advance driving behavior risk analysis and insurance solutions for mobility garners industry honor.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOTER Technologies, a leading provider of edge computing data science software for the automotive industry, proudly announces its receipt of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. This distinction is a testament to MOTER's industry leading innovation in harnessing AI and machine learning to propel the usage-based insurance and connected vehicle sectors forward.
Founded in 2021, Los Angeles based MOTER Technologies, a subsidiary of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and part of the MS&AD Insurance Group, has been instrumental in evolving predictive analytics and customer-centric solutions. MOTER is celebrated for its AI-driven data analytics platform, which offers deeper insights into driving risk and behavior by taking advantage of the next generation of vehicle data produced by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the wealth of sensors they deploy. This advanced capability serves not only the insurance market and driver safety solutions, but powers advances in predictive maintenance, vehicle repair, and the creation of innovative coverage products, broadening its impact across the automotive industry.
In the report, Gatham Hedge, Senior Research Analyst - Mobility at Frost & Sullivan, praised MOTER's role in reshaping automotive insurance. "MOTER transforms the automotive insurance sector through its AI-driven data analytics platform, enabling customization for heightened precision and a safer voyage ahead," Hedge noted.
This award underscores MOTER's adherence to Frost & Sullivans's rigorous best practices criteria, showcasing their unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and customer impact. With a customer-centric philosophy at its core, MOTER has developed strong business models in collaboration with OEMs and telematics providers, leading to sustained revenue potential and customer engagements.
As MOTER continues to expand, it remains committed to its philosophy, focusing on satisfying and exceeding customer needs. This approach combined with its technological expertise, places MOTER at the forefront of the industry, driving forward the future of connected vehicles and automotive insurance.
"We are deeply honored to receive the 2023 North America Technology Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. This award reflects our team's unwavering dedication and the innovative spirit that drives our work in advancing automotive data science and next-gen mobility analytics. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence and redefining the future of automotive insurance", Kenji Fujii, CEO & Co-Founder, MOTER Technologies.
About MOTER Technologies, Inc.
MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems through cutting-edge software and data science solutions. Dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of connected car data, MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions in the insurance industry by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. With a focus on the commercialization of next-gen vehicle data, MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai.
