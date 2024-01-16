Mother and Daughter Duo Bring Caring Transitions to Sandy, Utah

"We are excited about what we are going to be able to give back to the community. Through charity and donations and helping our clients but also through our employees. We look forward to being able to help people who need a job and have the same core values we plan to bring to our business." Post this

Sherry said, "We want to do something that benefits our clients, their families, and our referral partners. We also want to preserve the environment by using eco-friendly sustainable resources throughout this process. Our goal is to repurpose as many treasures as possible. We want everyone to feel good about what we are doing and the impact we are providing."

Amie said, "I would like to be an example to my kids and teach them the importance of sensitivity, caring, and giving back to their communities. Having them see that at such an impressionable age is going to help guide them to become more caring and compassionate adults." Amie went on to discuss, "This opportunity has improved my outlook on the influence I can have on my community and the impact I can have on people."

The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on the brand's widely popular auction platform, CTBIDS, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

Amie went on to say, "We are excited about what we are going to be able to give back to the community. Not only through charity and donations and helping our clients, but also through our employees. We look forward to being able to help people who need a job and have the same core values we plan to bring to our business. It's giving back to employees and allowing them the flexibility and room to grow, and learn who they are and what they want in life. Opening up that door so they can also give back to the community."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving seniors and their families nationwide.

"Caring Transitions is delighted to welcome both Amie and Sherry to our franchise family," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "The combination of each of their professional and personal experiences, combined with their determination and compassion make Amie and Sherry an excellent fit. We are confident that under their leadership, Carding Transitions of Sandy will become an invaluable resource for seniors and their families in the area."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

