Mother and Son Share Their Experience of Life-After-Death

STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 23rd, 2011, Cindy Williams Adams, MEd, suffered an unexpected tragedy, when her son, 27-year-old Adam Hamel, died of injuries sustained in a car accident. While his death came as a shock, she would later come to understand it was just a piece of the puzzle surrounding her and Hamel's cosmic connection. In her new book, "Adam's Gift: The True Story of a Grieving Mother's Dive Down the Rabbit Hole and the Treasure She Discovered Within," Adams shares her after-death adventures with Hamel and the extraordinary experiences she encountered once she released her limited thinking about the nature of reality.

In this emotionally rich memoir, Adams gives readers a look into Hamel's irreverent personality, his sense of humor, love for family, generosity, and free-spirited nature. Hamel's friends and family describe him as a protector and someone who stood up for others. He loved to laugh and had a strong sense of adventure, which continues to be expressed through his communications from the other side.

"An organ donor, Adam began communicating with me while he was still on life support," Adams explained. "In that pivotal moment, if I'd talked myself out of believing what I'd just experienced, I would have grieved Adam's death in an entirely different way. Trusting the communication from Adam was real not only allowed me to accept the loss of Adam's physical presence, it allowed me to create an entirely new relationship with the part of Adam that is eternal."

Adams' exploration of metaphysical beliefs, including reincarnation and the continuation of consciousness, can offer comfort and hope to readers from all walks of life, not just those who have experienced loss. Using her own experiences with Hamel she illustrates how those who have passed on continue to communicate with the living through signs, synchronicities, and more.

The book closes with an overarching message from Hamel, urging people to "be the change" in their own lives. Adams highlights Hamel's spiritual guidance as a force that encourages her to live fearlessly and embrace life fully. Hamel's legacy is portrayed as one of love, compassion, and the belief that life is a continual journey, even after his soul departed his body on Earth. Additionally, Adams includes book club questions, conversation starters, and a list of 101 spiritually influential books so readers can further their own spiritual journey.

"With nine QR codes to enhance the reader's experience, 'Adam's Gift' is more than a memoir, it's a multidimensional multimedia adventure," Adams said. "Don't let your skin suit fool you into thinking you're anything less than a co-creator with God. We don't have to die to evolve to a higher level of consciousness. When it comes to consciousness-raising, Adam and I are giving away the cheats."

About the author

Cindy Williams Adams, MEd is a retired special education program specialist. Cindy is a Reiki master, QHHT® and BQH practitioner, and Psych-K® facilitator who finds nothing more rewarding than empowering others to take charge of their own lives. She lives in Northern California with her husband, Greg, and their dog, Griffin. If the sun is shining, you'll likely find her outdoors with Greg and Griffin or nose-deep in a book. To learn more visit http://www.adamsgift.net or her YouTube channel, "Chillin' with Adam."

