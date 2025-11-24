Mother Cover Marks First Year as a Fast-Growing Force Transforming How North American Businesses Support Parental Leave

"Forward-thinking companies now see that meaningful leave support strengthens teams, stabilizes operations, and builds a culture where employees return more committed and empowered," said Beth Wanner, Founder and CEO of Mother Cover. Post this

In its first 12 months, Mother Cover:

Secured more than 8,000 hours of contracted and pending interim and fractional coverage contracts for companies across North America.





Built a network of 100+ vetted Leave Partners spanning 31 states and provinces, 13 industries, and 70+ areas of expertise, with an average of 15.6 years of professional experience.





Attracted talent with experience at top organizations including Salesforce, Amazon, Meta, Procter & Gamble , Adobe, Nike, LEGO, Bain & Company, and more.

"Our first year exceeded every expectation and validated our mission," said Founder and CEO Beth Wanner. "For too long, parental leave has been treated as a perk rather than a critical talent and operations strategy. Forward-thinking companies now see that meaningful leave support strengthens teams, stabilizes operations, and builds a culture where employees return more committed and empowered."

Mother Cover's model, which pairs skilled interim professionals with companies during moments of transition, has resonated deeply with employers grappling with lean teams, who want to support employees during important life moments while maintaining team capacity and performance. By ensuring seamless transitions into and out of leave, Mother Cover helps companies maintain momentum without overburdening existing teams or penalizing parents' careers.

"As we enter year two, our focus will go beyond matching talent to open gaps," Wanner added. "We're advocating for a future where leave is built into the fabric of how businesses operate – a standard part of workforce planning, leadership development, and talent retention. Leave shouldn't derail careers or overwhelm teams. It should be a moment supported with the same intentionality as any other major business initiative."

Demand from both employers and parents continues to climb as companies shift from minimal compliance to more strategic, human-centered leave programs. Many now see interim support as a competitive differentiator in attracting and retaining top talent.

About Mother Cover

Mother Cover provides interim and fractional professionals to support parental, medical, and temporary leaves across North America. Its vetted Leave Partner network spans marketing, HR, tech, operations, finance, product, and more — enabling companies to maintain continuity while supporting employees through life's biggest transitions. For more information, visit www.mothercoveragency.com.

