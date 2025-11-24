Mother Cover Marks First Year as a Fast-Growing Force Transforming How North American Businesses Support Parental Leave

In year one, Mother Cover helped prove what many leaders are now embracing: businesses succeed when parents are supported, and the future of leave must be more modern, flexible, and inclusive.
REGINA, SK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mother Cover, a North American provider of interim and fractional talent for parental, medical, and temporary leaves, today celebrates its first anniversary, capping a year of rapid growth, national media recognition, and rising employer demand for a modern approach to leave support.
Founded in 2024, Mother Cover was created to solve one of the most persistent challenges in the workplace: the gap between what employees need during major life moments and the operational realities teams face when a key contributor steps away. Over the past year, the company has proven a powerful truth: when parents are supported, teams stay energized, businesses operate more smoothly, and employees return with stronger loyalty and engagement.
In its first 12 months, Mother Cover:
- Secured more than 8,000 hours of contracted and pending interim and fractional coverage contracts for companies across North America.
- Built a network of 100+ vetted Leave Partners spanning 31 states and provinces, 13 industries, and 70+ areas of expertise, with an average of 15.6 years of professional experience.
- Attracted talent with experience at top organizations including Salesforce, Amazon, Meta, Procter & Gamble, Adobe, Nike, LEGO, Bain & Company, and more.
"Our first year exceeded every expectation and validated our mission," said Founder and CEO Beth Wanner. "For too long, parental leave has been treated as a perk rather than a critical talent and operations strategy. Forward-thinking companies now see that meaningful leave support strengthens teams, stabilizes operations, and builds a culture where employees return more committed and empowered."
Mother Cover's model, which pairs skilled interim professionals with companies during moments of transition, has resonated deeply with employers grappling with lean teams, who want to support employees during important life moments while maintaining team capacity and performance. By ensuring seamless transitions into and out of leave, Mother Cover helps companies maintain momentum without overburdening existing teams or penalizing parents' careers.
"As we enter year two, our focus will go beyond matching talent to open gaps," Wanner added. "We're advocating for a future where leave is built into the fabric of how businesses operate – a standard part of workforce planning, leadership development, and talent retention. Leave shouldn't derail careers or overwhelm teams. It should be a moment supported with the same intentionality as any other major business initiative."
Demand from both employers and parents continues to climb as companies shift from minimal compliance to more strategic, human-centered leave programs. Many now see interim support as a competitive differentiator in attracting and retaining top talent.
To connect with the Mother Cover team, please visit www.mothercoveragency.com.
About Mother Cover
Mother Cover provides interim and fractional professionals to support parental, medical, and temporary leaves across North America. Its vetted Leave Partner network spans marketing, HR, tech, operations, finance, product, and more — enabling companies to maintain continuity while supporting employees through life's biggest transitions. For more information, visit www.mothercoveragency.com.
Media Contact
Morgan O'Crotty, Convey Communications, 1 5129529553, [email protected], www.mothercoveragency.com
SOURCE Mother Cover
Share this article