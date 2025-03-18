Mother Jones Selects MEI Global to Expand Licensing Partnerships

"Working with MEIG's seasoned dealmaker team, we are looking forward to finding distribution partners who can help us influence an even larger audience ... at a time when journalistic truth telling seems under threat." --Khary Brown, VP Media Sales, Center for Investigative Reporting | Mother Jones Post this

"Our readers rely on Mother Jones to be bold and brave in our reporting," says Khary Brown, Vice President of Media Sales at the Center for Investigative Reporting | Mother Jones. "Working with MEIG's seasoned dealmaker team, we are looking forward to finding distribution partners who can help us influence an even larger audience that values those attributes, at a time when journalistic truth telling seems under threat." Brown adds, "We're looking forward to leaning on MEIG's expertise with new technologies that impact the licensing landscape, to help protect our content legacy while leveraging emerging opportunities."

Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's President, says, "Our dealmaker team takes pride in the role we play helping find new revenue opportunities and readership for our clients that help sustain the high-quality journalism they produce," Broekhoff says. "In the case of Mother Jones, their independent and clear-eyed reporting on matters that impact everyday citizens deserves as broad a reach, and as robust and stable a revenue strategy, as possible."

About Mother Jones: Mother Jones was formed in 1976 in San Francisco, California and is produced by the Center for Investigative Reporting,. The nonprofit news organization is supported by readers and listeners. For additional information, please contact Sean Wherley, Director of Communications and Impact, The Center for Investigative Reporting, [email protected].

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

Media Contact

Nancy Davis Kho, MEI Global, LLC, 510 333 4275, [email protected], https://meigloballlc.com/

SOURCE MEI Global, LLC