Mother Turns Grief into Words of Healing in New Volume of Poetry

"Grief is not a season of getting over pain, it's a season of getting used to it," Mattocks said. "I want my book to be a powerful reminder to all my readers that although we can feel great pain, we can still feel other things as well."

Like a storm that clears the air, grief, when embraced, may be a transformative force. Understanding this force, Mattock encourages her readers to take the journey of healing by recognizing oneself and the potential resilience of the human spirit.

"We can have hearts that are broken and still love," Mattocks said. "Have dreams that were shattered and still live and be grateful for what we were given and still grieve for what we weren't."

"Every Day, Forever: 365 Reflections on Grief"

By Molly Mattocks

ISBN: 9798765244685 (softcover); 9798765244708 (hardcover); 9798765244692 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Molly Mattocks spent a decade in ministry before spending a decade caring for her daughter throughout her journey with cancer. Those two decades combined have given her a vision for helping others incorporate pain into their lives. She resides in Noblesville, Ind. with her teenage son and focuses on grief coaching for herself and her community. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853804-every-day-forever.

