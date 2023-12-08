Mother Turns Grief into Words of Healing in New Volume of Poetry

Book is a collection of letters written from a mother to her young daughter
NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of the loss of her daughter to the battle of cancer, author Molly Mattocks discovered a path to healing through the power of the written word. Finding solace and strength through the art of writing letters to her beloved child every day for 365 days, she also shared her process on social media, describing the raw emotions that may come when losing a loved one. The process began as a personal endeavor but evolved into a testament of resilience and inspired others struggling with similar loss. Encouraged to share her poems and story, she shares, "Every Day, Forever: 365 Reflections on Grief."
In the book, Mattocks shares the 365 letters reflecting on the experience of grief, a claimed universal human experience, often complex and overwhelming. As heartwarming as it is heartbreaking, the letters paint a picture that anyone who has experienced a loss can find themselves in.
"Grief is not a season of getting over pain, it's a season of getting used to it," Mattocks said. "I want my book to be a powerful reminder to all my readers that although we can feel great pain, we can still feel other things as well."
Like a storm that clears the air, grief, when embraced, may be a transformative force. Understanding this force, Mattock encourages her readers to take the journey of healing by recognizing oneself and the potential resilience of the human spirit.
"We can have hearts that are broken and still love," Mattocks said. "Have dreams that were shattered and still live and be grateful for what we were given and still grieve for what we weren't."
"Every Day, Forever: 365 Reflections on Grief"
By Molly Mattocks
ISBN: 9798765244685 (softcover); 9798765244708 (hardcover); 9798765244692 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Molly Mattocks spent a decade in ministry before spending a decade caring for her daughter throughout her journey with cancer. Those two decades combined have given her a vision for helping others incorporate pain into their lives. She resides in Noblesville, Ind. with her teenage son and focuses on grief coaching for herself and her community. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853804-every-day-forever.
