Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and Diageo North America Kick Off Partnership to Tackle Impaired Driving in the U.S.

"Just since 2019, alcohol-related traffic fatalities have increased by 31%. MADD and Diageo are acutely aware that lives are at stake. We all need to work towards a future in which no one has to fear becoming the victim of an impaired driver." - MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart

Their first partnership initiative will be to jointly send a clear "don't drink and drive" message to football fans throughout the U.S. and beyond as the big game approaches, encouraging everyone to celebrate and enjoy the game safely while refraining from drinking and driving.

"In recent years we have witnessed a surge in drunk driving. Just since 2019, alcohol-related traffic fatalities have increased by 31%. MADD and Diageo are acutely aware that lives are at stake," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "We all want to savor the big game, but no one should get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs and substances that can impair driving. Our partnership will help carry this message far beyond what either of our organizations could reach alone."

Having a great time before, during and after the big game is wonderful, say MADD and Diageo, but no one should put lives at risk by drinking and driving. Impaired driving deaths and injuries are a concern that affects Americans in both urban and rural areas and from all walks of life.

Impaired driving has increased by 14% two years in a row and has caused 13,000 deaths in a single year for the first time since 2007. Every 79 seconds, someone in the U.S. is killed or injured by a drunk driver — and that number does not include the deaths and injuries caused by drivers who were impaired by cannabis or other controlled substances.

MADD has helped save nearly 400,000 lives and served nearly 1 million victims in the last 43 years. MADD recently celebrated the greatest legislative victory in its history — the passage of the HALT Act which requires advanced impaired driving prevention technology in all new cars. The organization continues to pass lifesaving legislation, advocate for victims and survivors and change America's culture around drinking and driving. Today, MADD is fiercely dedicated to a future in which drunk driving is eradicated.

"We are proud to join forces with MADD on the shared commitment to address impaired driving, and extremely honored to become the inaugural member of the MADD Network," said Stephanie Childs, Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations, at Diageo North America. "With our combined expertise, networks and educational resources to address alcohol-related harm, together we are stronger to raise awareness and help save lives."

Diageo has a record of implementing and supporting multi-agency drunk driving programs that address education and enforcement all over the world. In the U.S., the company has supported initiatives aimed at reducing traffic deaths and improving road safety through a range of interventions, including partnerships with the private sector, local authorities, law enforcement, and other agencies that support the enforcement of impaired driving laws. Some of these efforts include:

Launching the 'Wrong Side of the Road' an interactive experience aimed at educating people on the consequences of impaired driving.

Providing educational resources available through its DRINKiQ platform, which provides information (in English and Spanish) about alcohol and its effects, empowering people to make responsible choices.

Funding safe rides, designated drivers and free transportation to provide consumers with safe alternatives.

Supporting the enforcement of drunk driving highly visible laws where they exist and the establishment of effective laws where they don't.

Diageo brands, dedicating advertising and activations toward promoting moderation and responsible drinking.

One of Diageo's most recent initiatives, in 2022, was the creation of the Multicultural Consortium for Responsible Drinking (MCRD) (MCRD) in partnership with influential members of the Black, Latino and Native American communities to address alcohol-related harm. In the U.S., research has shown that alcohol consumption affects ethnic communities differently and through this hyperlocal community-focused effort, Diageo has provided educational resources to over 1.6 million people. MADD is proud to join the MCRD and looks forward to working with other members in our shared mission and vision.

"We all need to work towards a future in which no one has to fear becoming the victim of an impaired driver." added Stewart. "The power of the MADD Network comes from each partner — whether a corporation, a foundation, or an individual — using their own platform to help educate their unique community about the dangers of impaired driving, the need for underage drinking education/prevention, and legislative efforts that will effect real change."

MADD and Diageo North America will announce additional details about their partnership in the near future.

