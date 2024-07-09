Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Announces Susan Rudigier Mchabcheb as New Chief Revenue Officer

"I am honored to join MADD and deeply committed to advancing its lifesaving mission," said Mchabcheb. "One of my life's passions is working with dedicated teams and visionary donors to forge long-term, impactful relationships that drive meaningful change." Post this

Mchabcheb will cultivate relationships with individual donors, foundations, and corporations, oversee grant proposals and sponsorship opportunities, and guide the development team to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in revenue efforts. During her decades of leadership in the philanthropic sector, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive results and build meaningful relationships with donors looking to make an impact on lives through their investments.

"I am honored to join MADD and deeply committed to advancing its lifesaving mission," said Mchabcheb. "One of my life's passions is working with dedicated teams and visionary donors to forge long-term, impactful relationships that drive meaningful change."

Mchabcheb most recently served as Chief Development Officer for Goodwill Industries International. Prior to that, she was Senior Director of Major & Strategic Gifts for The Alzheimer's Association. She was Chief Development Officer at Easterseals and has worked with Easterseals affiliate organizations to build relationship-based fundraising expertise. Mchabcheb's expertise in donor cultivation, major gifts, foundation relations and corporate partnerships contributes to revenue growth.

Mchabcheb earned a master's degree in organizational leadership from North Park University, Chicago, and a bachelor of arts from St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for stricter sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementing the HALT Drunk Driving Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit us at madd.org and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Katie Alvino, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 877.275.6233, [email protected], madd.org

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving