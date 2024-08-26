Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Anticipates a Surge in Impaired Driving Crashes Over Labor Day Weekend

MADD Spearheads Awareness Efforts to Prevent Tragedies This Holiday Weekend

IRVING, Texas , Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) expects a spike in impaired driving deaths and injuries during Labor Day weekend, which ranks among the deadliest holidays on our nation's roads and waterways. As Labor Day approaches, MADD cautions the public with a lifesaving message: Don't drive impaired.

In 2022, there were 490 crash fatalities nationwide over the Labor Day holiday period — 39% of which involved a drunk driver, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Alcohol was also the leading factor in fatal boating crashes in 2022, causing 16% of all fatalities, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

MADD is working with law enforcement agencies across the country to increase sobriety checkpoints, which reduces drunk driving deaths by up to 20%, according to the U.S. CDC. These prevention efforts coincide with NHTSA's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

While impaired driving crashes increase over Labor Day weekend, this public health crisis plagues the nation year-round. 2 out of 3 people will be impacted by drunk driving in their lifetime. Every 78 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash in the U.S. Drunk driving fatalities have increased by 33% since 2019. According to NHTSA, more than 13,400 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in 2022.

MADD firmly believes impaired driving can be eliminated with lifesaving auto technology. The HALT Act, passed in November 2021, requires a new national safety standard for advanced impaired driving prevention systems in all new cars. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is tasked with establishing regulations for this technology by November 15, 2024 — a quickly approaching deadline. The law then requires car manufacturers to integrate the technology in new vehicles as soon as 2026. This technology will save more than 10,000 lives per year and prevent hundreds of thousands of injuries, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

