Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Cautions Against Impaired Driving Dangers Over 4th of July Weekend

"4th of July should be a time for barbecues, fireworks and parades, but all too often these celebrations turn into senseless tragedies, due to impaired driving and boating," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "MADD looks forward to the day when every new vehicle contains passive impaired driving prevention technology, as required by The HALT Act, to put an end to this crime. But until that day comes, our message is simple: If you plan to drink, do not drive."

Driving any vehicle while impaired is illegal, including cars, boats, jet skis, ATVs/UTVs, and other recreational vehicles. For those celebrating the 4th of July on a boat, refrain from drinking until you're safely ashore. Alcohol can be even more hazardous on the water than on land. Boaters are likely to become impaired faster than automobile drivers, and even moderate drinking can cause significant impairment.

Independence Day celebrations also result in an uptick in teen driving deaths. That's why the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is nicknamed the "100 Deadly Days." Parents should have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of underage drinking and the importance of making responsible choices. MADD's Power of Parents Handbook is a proven resource for parents, offering strategies to safeguard their children against underage drinking and impaired driving.

While impaired driving crashes increase over the 4th of July weekend, this public health crisis plagues the nation year-round. For the second consecutive year, drunk driving claimed more than 13,000 lives, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Since 2019, drunk driving deaths have surged by 33%. In 2022, alcohol-related crashes accounted for 32% of all traffic deaths, up from 31% in 2021.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for stricter sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementing the HALT Drunk Driving Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

