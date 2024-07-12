Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Celebrates Success of Inaugural "Driving Change with MADD" Partnership

Patriot Motors Partnership Showcases the Significant Impact of MADD Collaborating with Car Dealerships to Fight Impaired Driving

IRVING, Texas , July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and Patriot Motors of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, are celebrating the conclusion of a groundbreaking month-long inaugural campaign, "Driving Change with MADD", which is now launching as a nationwide MADD partnership initiative with car dealerships.

"Our partners at Patriot Motors showed us the power of driving change one dealership at a time," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "As the first dealership to partner with us, Patriot Motors demonstrated how donating $50 to MADD for every new, used, or leased vehicle can make an enormous difference in fueling our fight against drunk driving."

During this initial campaign, Patriot Motors sold or leased 50 cars, generating $2,500 for MADD. In a show of exceptional generosity, Owner Shawn Kohli matched this amount with an additional $2,500, bringing the total contribution to $5,000.

"Partnering with MADD to end impaired driving and save lives fills us with immense pride at Patriot Motors. It's an honor to join the 'Driving Change with MADD' initiative, and we're excited to expand this partnership across all our stores," said Shawn Kohli, Owner of Patriot Motors.

The "Driving Change with MADD" campaign aims to raise critical funds to support MADD's mission to end impaired driving for good, while also educating consumers who visit participating dealerships about MADD's vital work, the dangers on roadways, and the positive impact of this initiative.

"We invite other dealerships to follow Patriot Motors' pivotal example by revving up your own brand's impact and partnering with MADD," added Stewart. "Join us in building safer, more responsible, and caring communities that stand against impaired driving."

How "Driving Change with MADD" Works

By participating in "Driving Change with MADD," each dealership commits to donating a set dollar amount per vehicle sold to support Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The surge in nationwide vehicle demand presents an unparalleled opportunity for dealerships to work with MADD in accelerating their influence and being part of a movement that truly matters.

"Driving Change with MADD" gives each dealership a powerful voice to help those affected by this issue and make a genuine difference in the fight for safer roads.

Vehicle dealerships can learn more about how to get involved by emailing [email protected] .

For the second year in a row, drunk driving claimed more than 13,000 lives, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Since 2019, drunk driving deaths have surged by 33%. MADD looks forward to the day when every new vehicle contains passive impaired driving prevention technology, as required by The HALT Act, to put an end to this crime — but until then, MADD must address the problem with advocacy, education and equitable enforcement.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

