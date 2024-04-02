Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Launches The MADD Network to Address Surge in Impaired Driving Fatalities

"The MADD Network will be a testament to the collective strength of individuals, corporations, and foundations coming together with a unified purpose: to end impaired driving and safeguard our communities," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. Post this

The power of The MADD Network comes from each partner—whether a corporation, a foundation, or an individual—using their own platform to help educate their unique community about the dangers of impaired driving, the need for education and prevention of underage drinking and other drug use, and advocacy efforts that will effect real change.

"The MADD Network will be a testament to the collective strength of individuals, corporations, and foundations coming together with a unified purpose: to end impaired driving and safeguard our communities," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Our shared commitment amplifies our impact, driving meaningful change on both a local and national scale. Together, we wield the power to educate, advocate, and legislate for a safer tomorrow."

The invitation to potential allies is clear: Join the MADD Network and be part of a passionate community that wants to end impaired driving. The MADD Network members can choose from a variety of ways to make an impact, such as:

● Amplifying the message about ending impaired driving through public facing education and consumer-oriented activations.

● Educating and training employees and peers on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

● Organizing or participating in prevention activities and campaigns.

Joining The MADD Network

MADD welcomes organizations and individuals to join The MADD Network and help create a collective community impact by fighting impaired driving. Already gaining momentum with esteemed partners across various industries — including Amica Insurance, Diageo North America, Nationwide, the NFL, and UKG — The MADD Network presents a unique opportunity for members to align with a cause that directly impacts public safety to build a safer tomorrow. Together, we can leverage our unified influence and resources to save lives and create lasting change.

Each member will be committed to MADD's vision, and they will use the power of their community to work alongside us in the fight to end impaired driving. Together, the strength of the MADD Network will move to decrease impaired driving injuries and fatalities by 20% by 2026.

There are opportunities for MADD Network membership at national and local levels, and financial and in-kind donations are recognized. If you want to learn more, MADD invites prospective members to start a conversation by contacting [email protected].

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for stricter sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementing the HALT Drunk Driving Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

