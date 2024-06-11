Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Offers a Chance to Win Free Super Bowl LIX Tickets

"These sweepstakes entries will directly contribute to saving lives and making our roads safer for everyone." - MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart Post this

, participants receive 75 entries, the approximate cost of running one MADD Hotline for a year. For $100 , participants receive 200 entries, which is the approximate cost of assisting survivors, victims, families, and friends with their physical, emotional, and mental health needs.

"These sweepstakes entries will directly contribute to saving lives and making our roads safer for everyone," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "By participating, football fans not only seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Super Bowl LIX but also play an active role in our collective effort to prevent impaired driving tragedies."

The winner will be announced on July 10, 2024, at 12 p.m. CT via social media.

Impaired driving is a worsening public health crisis that impacts everyone on our nation's roadways. Over the past decade, drunk driving fatalities have surged by 31%. MADD looks forward to the day when every new vehicle contains passive impaired driving prevention technology, as required by The HALT Act, to put an end to this crime — but until then, MADD must address the problem with advocacy, education and equitable enforcement.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for stricter sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementing the HALT Drunk Driving Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

