Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Unveils MADD Sports™ During Pac-12 Tournament

"The Pac-12 tournament and partnership with the University of Arizona's Women's Basketball team is the perfect way to start the MADD Sports program," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Today's dedicated student-athletes show the same spirit and grit that the entire MADD team displays every day in fighting for a world free of impaired driving."

The MADD Sports launch marks a major leap forward for MADD as it will maximize its reach and impact through strategic partnerships with professional and student-athletes, sports teams, and sports organizations aligned with its mission. The initiative will forge meaningful partnerships to organize signature events that capitalize on the excitement of sports to amplify support for the cause.

"MADD Sports will enable us to start conversations with younger generations so we can raise their awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and substance abuse," added Stewart.

MADD is committed to expanding its reach and impact through strategic initiatives like MADD Sports. Athletes play a crucial role in the MADD Sports initiative by publicly endorsing MADD's mission, participating in MADD-sponsored events, engaging in educational outreach, promoting safe transportation options, and advocating for continued support. Together, we can win the ultimate prize: a world of No More Victims®.

For more information about MADD Sports and our partnership with the University of Arizona Women's Basketball Team, please follow us on social media or contact [email protected].

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including the implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Katie Alvino, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 952-484-9256, [email protected], www.madd.org

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving