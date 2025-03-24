Mother's Grace: Scottsdale-Based Nonprofit Celebrates 16 Years of Empowering Moms in Crisis

"The growing need for support is a powerful reminder of the event's importance, and this year, the event nears full capacity, highlighting its deep connection to the community," said Michelle Moore, Founder of Mother's Grace. Post this

Each year, the brunch features inspiring speakers who have been impacted by Mother's Grace, the nonprofit organization, and are also featured in Moore's book A Mother's Grace: Healing the World One Woman at a Time. The book highlights stories of profound loss of life, health or livelihood and the triumph of being a mom. Brunch attendees will have the opportunity to visit with several moms who have been mentored by Moore and have taken their personal circumstances to the world to make it a better place.

"Mother's Grace mentored me from a legacy dream to funding my 501 c3 filing and being my fiduciary sponsor until my Charity was established," said Amanda Hope, Founder of Comfycozys for Chemo. "12 years later, and we've been able to help thousands of children around the world."

A standout highlight of this year's brunch is the incredible partnership with Kitchen Switchen, an innovative initiative that blends art, sustainability, and philanthropy in a truly unique way. The Whisk Away 2025 campaign, a cornerstone of this partnership, brings together renowned artists who will transform KitchenAid stand mixers into breathtaking one-of-a-kind works of art. These masterpieces will be auctioned both online and at the Mother's Grace Mother's Day Brunch, with all proceeds benefiting the Mother's Grace initiative.

"We are deeply honored to partner with Mother's Grace on the Whisk Away 2025 campaign," said Amy Powers, Founder of Kitchen Switchen. "This initiative embodies the power of creativity to drive real, meaningful change, uniting our community to provide essential support and hope for mothers and children facing crisis."

With the event consistently reaching capacity and garnering the attention of top business leaders, Mother's Grace is actively seeking additional sponsors for 2025 to expand its outreach and support efforts. Current sponsors include Valley Toyota, PGL Diagnostics, Desert Vista Dental, Pakis Foundation, Kitchen Switchen, Knippenberg Foundation, Baird Financial, Ortho Arizona and SJS Financial.

Mother's Grace invites local businesses, philanthropists, and community members to join its mission of uplifting and empowering mothers in need. Whether through sponsorships, donations, or event participation, your support will make a lasting impact. Corporate and individual sponsors will benefit from brand visibility through event promotions, press outreach, and community engagement opportunities.

Last year, Mother's Grace worked with 33 other local businesses and organizations to bring immediate support to over 2,600 families, helped 750 individual households with mortgages, rent, funeral costs, counseling and medical care and provided 50 gas cards for moms and babies. This year, Mother's Grace will help over 250 individual moms and families in Arizona and will finish building a prenatal center in Tanzania with another local charity.

If you're interested in attending the Mother's Day Champagne Brunch on Thursday, April 24 at El Chorro in Paradise Valley or learning more about how you can nominate a mom, please visit https://www.mothers-grace.org/. For sponsorship or partnership inquiries, please contact Michelle Moore at 480-320-9466 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Holly Morgan, Mother's Grace, 1 4808886074, [email protected], https://www.mothers-grace.org/

SOURCE Mother's Grace