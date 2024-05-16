MotherToBaby Partners with National Hotline to Further Support Maternal Mental Health

"It's a win-win for those we serve." Post this

MotherToBaby has become the leader in birth defects research, and has been available to the public for more than 30 years. During that time, MotherToBaby specialists have answered questions from the public about medications, vaccines, beauty products, herbal supplements, workplace exposures and much more during pregnancy and breastfeeding via its helpline 866-626-6847, text line 855-999-3525, email and live chat on MotherToBaby.org.

MotherToBaby and NMMHH have partnered by establishing a bidirectional referral and warm transfer process specifically to address the growing demand for perinatal mental health support. "It's a win-win for those we serve," said Lorrie Harris-Sagaribay, MPH, a bilingual teratogen information specialist and the OTIS/MotherToBaby President-Elect. "Regardless of whether a person reaches out first to MotherToBaby about specific medications for mental health, or to NMMHH about emotional support for mental health, they can be assured of greater access to personalized information from highly trained experts from both services, free of charge."

Both NMMHH and MotherToBaby services are available in English and in Spanish. To learn more about NMMHH, please visit https://mchb.hrsa.gov/national-maternal-mental-health-hotline. To learn more about MotherToBaby and browse its library of fact sheets, blogs and podcasts, please visit http://www.MotherToBaby.org.

MotherToBaby is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $6,000,000 with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents of this release are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government. To learn more about MotherToBaby and OTIS, please visit http://www.MotherToBaby.org.

Media Contact: Nicole Chavez, 619-368-3259, [email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Chavez, MotherToBaby, a service of Organization of Teratology Information Specialists, 619-368-3259, [email protected], https://mothertobaby.org

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE MotherToBaby, a service of Organization of Teratology Information Specialists