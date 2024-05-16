MotherToBaby Partners with National Hotline to Further Support Maternal Mental Health

The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline Provides 24/7 Support Before, During, and After Pregnancy
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotherToBaby, a no-cost service of the non-profit Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS) that educates the public about exposures during pregnancy and breastfeeding, proudly announces a new partnership to further support maternal mental health with the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline (NMMHH).
NMMHH provides perinatal mental health support through their toll-free phone line, 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262). The hotline was established in 2022 on Mother's Day, during May's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month. Over the course of the first year of operation, the hotline reports that the top reasons people contacted its service included depression, anxiety, feeling overwhelmed, issues related to pregnancy, and relationship conflict. "From our vantage point, the data resonates as the day-to-day experiences individuals have before, during and after pregnancy," explained Tiffany J. Williams, project director for NMMHH. "We know that early intervention, trauma-informed support, and resources/referrals establish individuals for continued success in their maternal mental health journeys - this is why it is imperative to prioritize seeking support and professional help," she added.
MotherToBaby has become the leader in birth defects research, and has been available to the public for more than 30 years. During that time, MotherToBaby specialists have answered questions from the public about medications, vaccines, beauty products, herbal supplements, workplace exposures and much more during pregnancy and breastfeeding via its helpline 866-626-6847, text line 855-999-3525, email and live chat on MotherToBaby.org.
MotherToBaby and NMMHH have partnered by establishing a bidirectional referral and warm transfer process specifically to address the growing demand for perinatal mental health support. "It's a win-win for those we serve," said Lorrie Harris-Sagaribay, MPH, a bilingual teratogen information specialist and the OTIS/MotherToBaby President-Elect. "Regardless of whether a person reaches out first to MotherToBaby about specific medications for mental health, or to NMMHH about emotional support for mental health, they can be assured of greater access to personalized information from highly trained experts from both services, free of charge."
Both NMMHH and MotherToBaby services are available in English and in Spanish. To learn more about NMMHH, please visit https://mchb.hrsa.gov/national-maternal-mental-health-hotline. To learn more about MotherToBaby and browse its library of fact sheets, blogs and podcasts, please visit http://www.MotherToBaby.org.
MotherToBaby is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $6,000,000 with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents of this release are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government. To learn more about MotherToBaby and OTIS, please visit http://www.MotherToBaby.org.
Media Contact: Nicole Chavez, 619-368-3259, [email protected]
Media Contact
Nicole Chavez, MotherToBaby, a service of Organization of Teratology Information Specialists, 619-368-3259, [email protected], https://mothertobaby.org
SOURCE MotherToBaby, a service of Organization of Teratology Information Specialists
Share this article