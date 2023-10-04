MotherToBaby Secures Vital Funding to Empower Expectant Parents and Address Birth Defects

MotherToBaby is the Leading National Resource on Exposures during Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The non-profit Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS), which provides the MotherToBaby free service, receives new funding aimed at enhancing partnerships to address birth defects, infant disorders and related conditions, and the health of pregnant and postpartum people. The grant is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The funding is a five-year award beginning October 1, 2023. "This remarkable funding is a testament to our tireless dedication to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to diseases, infections, and empowering the public with the latest information," said Alfred Romeo, RN, PhD, President of MotherToBaby. "We are thrilled to collaborate with numerous organizations to amplify the impact of our vital work," he added.
Great strides will be made under this grant, including collecting and disseminating data, developing and distributing data-driven resources, forging valuable partnerships, and fostering community engagement to raise awareness of the invaluable services provided by MotherToBaby.
"This support is a game-changer, enabling us to further equip pregnant and breastfeeding individuals with crucial information, especially during health crises like the recent COVID-19 pandemic," Romeo emphasized. "The partnerships we build will help us navigate the next emerging issue affecting people who are pregnant and breastfeeding."
MotherToBaby provides information on exposures, like medications, vaccines, diseases, herbal supplements, occupational exposures and more before and during a pregnancy as well as while breastfeeding. The service is provided through its no-cost helpline 866-626-6847, texting service 855-999-3525 and website http://www.MotherToBaby.org, where the public can live chat, e-mail an expert or browse a library of fact sheets in English and Spanish. Additionally, MotherToBaby hosts LactRx, a free app providing current information on the use of medications, vaccines, diagnostic agents, and drugs of misuse during breastfeeding. LactRx is available for iPhone and Android.
More about OTIS and MotherToBaby
The Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS) is a professional scientific society made up of individuals engaged in assessing and evaluating risks to pregnancy and breastfeeding from environmental exposures. Members include, but are not limited to, specialists in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, genetics, dysmorphology, perinatal epidemiology, teratology, behavioral teratology, pharmacy, genetic counseling, nursing, midwifery, maternal and child health, public health, and includes experts that provide MotherToBaby services and researchers that conduct MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies. To learn more about MotherToBaby and OTIS, please visit http://www.MotherToBaby.org.
Media Contact: Nicole Chavez, 619-368-3259, [email protected]
Media Contact
