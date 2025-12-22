Motif Medical Announces Nia Sanchez As Brand Ambassador

"Motif's breast pumps have been lifesavers for me, so it's very special to be able to represent them as a brand ambassador," said Nia Sanchez. Post this

"Our priority at Motif is helping moms, so it's always a thrill to hear that our products have made a mom's life easier," said Brandon Fonville, Director of Motif Medical. "We are honored that the Motif breast pumps and specifically the Motif Luna have played such a key role in Nia's breastfeeding journey and are excited to have her formally representing the brand, sharing her experience and insights to help even more new mothers."

The Motif Luna Breast Pump is Motif's most powerful breast pump and proven to provide More Milk in Less Time®. In a comparison test conducted by C + R Research, five out of six moms reported more milk in less time with the Luna, and 9 out of 10 preferred the Luna over their current pump. The Motif Luna is available in a battery-powered version, operates on a closed system, and offers comfort at the highest setting for a faster let-down, easy customization options, a built-in LED night light with three different settings, backflow protection and a quiet 45-decibel hum.

ABOUT MOTIF MEDICAL: Motif Medical designs insurance eligible products for busy moms. With a focus on innovation and education, their line of breast pumps and maternity compression garments are sophisticated yet discreet and made to support mothers as they navigate new parenthood. Founded by a team of medical professionals, engineers and working mothers, Motif Medical seeks to ease and improve the experience of obtaining breast pumps and supplies via insurance.

