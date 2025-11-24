Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) Announces Expanded Vendor Partnership with ABB

Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) has expanded its partnership with ABB, now representing ABB's full line of industrial instrumentation and level measurement products across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Through Swanson Flo and North East Technical Sales, MCE will deliver greater product availability, technical expertise, and end-to-end service for ABB customers. This partnership strengthens MCE's commitment to providing innovative, high-performance automation and process solutions.

ZELIENOPLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) announced today that it has been selected by ABB to expand representation of ABB's innovative line of industrial instrumentation and level measurement products.

Through its operating companies Swanson Flo and North East Technical Sales, MCE will now support customers with ABB industrial instrumentation products across Delaware, the District of Columbia, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Virginia, and portions of New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, providing, amongst others, smart instrumentation and digital solutions across industries such as chemical, oil & gas, water, power, pharmaceutical, cement, pulp & paper, marine, food & beverage, hydrogen, and battery production. ABB's product portfolio includes high-performance solutions for flow, temperature, pressure, level measurement, flow computers, digital solutions, positioners, and actuators, supported by a worldwide network of skilled service engineers helping customers improve accuracy, uptime, and sustainability.

Why This Matters for Customers

Extensive ABB inventory: MCE maintains significant ABB product inventory, ensuring timely delivery when and where customers need it most.

Expert technical support: MCE's specialized technicians provide full service, including in-house diaphragm seal repair using a dedicated vacuum chamber for precision and speed.

Comprehensive lifecycle service: From design and implementation to maintenance and replacement, MCE delivers full-service support for process instrumentation and remote operation systems.

About Motion & Control Enterprises

Founded in 1951, Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) is a leading supplier of fluid power, automation, flow control, rotating equipment, and filtration products, as well as service and repair solutions. MCE serves thousands of OEM and end-user customers with numerous locations across the central and mid-Atlantic United States. For more information, please visit mceautomation.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Kaufman, MCE, 1 724-452-6000, [email protected], www.mceautomation.com

SOURCE MCE