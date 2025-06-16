Motion Garage Doors Unveils New Brand Identity to Strengthen Customer Trust and Market Presence

Motion Garage Doors has officially launched a refreshed brand identity, including a modernized logo and updated visual elements, to better reflect its growth, values, and commitment to customer trust. This strategic rebrand reinforces the company's commitment to delivering high-quality garage door solutions while enhancing communication and recognition across both digital and physical touchpoints. The organization has Motion Garage Doors as one of the best garage door companies in the Greater Toronto Area.
TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motion Garage Doors, a leader in residential and commercial garage door solutions, garage door repair, garage door installation, and sales, is pleased to announce a bold new brand identity, featuring a fresh logo and an enhanced visual style, designed to strengthen customer trust and reinforce our commitment to quality.
As our business has grown, our customers' needs have evolved, and our new branding reflects that evolution. The company is set as the benchmark for garage door service in the Greater Toronto Area. The updated logo and refreshed visual identity emphasize:
- Trust & Reliability – A refined design that signals durability and professionalism.
- Clarity & Modernity – Simplified visuals that resonate across digital platforms.
- Customer-Centric Values – Colors and typography that convey safety, quality, and community.
"Our new look isn't just about appearance—it's a reflection of the meaningful relationships we've built with homeowners and businesses," said Daniel Bertini, CEO at Motion Garage Doors. "This rebrand embodies our dedication to protection, craftsmanship, and thoughtful communication."
What stays the same? Our unwavering focus on:
- Precision craftsmanship and premium product quality.
- Responsive, friendly customer service.
- Fast, reliable installations and maintenance services.
About the New Logo
The upgraded logo incorporates clean lines, a modern typeface, and an icon that subtly echoes a garage door in motion, capturing both strength and movement. The updated palette merges deep blue tones for trust with light gray accents for clarity.
Visual Reveal & Customer Rollout
The new visuals are live across our website, social media, service vehicles, and customer communications. Existing clients will receive refreshed materials, including:
- Direct Mail & Email Updates featuring the new branding
- On-Service Branding on job-site paperwork and technician uniforms
- Website & Social Media Refresh with updated visuals and messaging
About Motion Garage Doors
Since our founding, Motion Garage Doors has served Greater Toronto with high-quality garage door solutions, spanning installations, repairs, and custom projects. Our mission: deliver safety, beauty, and reliability through technically excellent work and outstanding service. That's why we are now recognized as the leading company in Toronto for garage door service. For more details, visit www.motiongaragedoors.ca.
Media Contact
Daniel Bertini, Marketing & Communications Lead, Motion Garage Doors, 1 4378731407, [email protected], https://motiongaragedoors.ca/
SOURCE Motion Garage Doors
Share this article