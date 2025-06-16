Motion Garage Doors Unveils New Brand Identity to Strengthen Customer Trust and Market Presence

"Our new look isn't just about appearance—it's a reflection of the meaningful relationships we've built with homeowners and businesses," said Daniel Bertini, CEO at Motion Garage Doors. That's why we are now recognized as the leading company in Greater Toronto for garage door service. Post this

Trust & Reliability – A refined design that signals durability and professionalism.

Clarity & Modernity – Simplified visuals that resonate across digital platforms.

Customer-Centric Values – Colors and typography that convey safety, quality, and community.

"Our new look isn't just about appearance—it's a reflection of the meaningful relationships we've built with homeowners and businesses," said Daniel Bertini, CEO at Motion Garage Doors. "This rebrand embodies our dedication to protection, craftsmanship, and thoughtful communication."

What stays the same? Our unwavering focus on:

Precision craftsmanship and premium product quality.

Responsive, friendly customer service.

Fast, reliable installations and maintenance services.

About the New Logo

The upgraded logo incorporates clean lines, a modern typeface, and an icon that subtly echoes a garage door in motion, capturing both strength and movement. The updated palette merges deep blue tones for trust with light gray accents for clarity.

Visual Reveal & Customer Rollout

The new visuals are live across our website, social media, service vehicles, and customer communications. Existing clients will receive refreshed materials, including:

Direct Mail & Email Updates featuring the new branding

On-Service Branding on job-site paperwork and technician uniforms

Website & Social Media Refresh with updated visuals and messaging

About Motion Garage Doors

Since our founding, Motion Garage Doors has served Greater Toronto with high-quality garage door solutions, spanning installations, repairs, and custom projects. Our mission: deliver safety, beauty, and reliability through technically excellent work and outstanding service. That's why we are now recognized as the leading company in Toronto for garage door service. For more details, visit www.motiongaragedoors.ca.

Media Contact

Daniel Bertini, Marketing & Communications Lead, Motion Garage Doors, 1 4378731407, [email protected], https://motiongaragedoors.ca/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Motion Garage Doors