Motion Index Drives is a manufacturer of robust rotary index tables built for 24/7 continuous operation in high-volume automotive welding. With continuous operation, manufacturers have a reliable path to lights-out production as workforce shortages reshape the industry.

TROY, Mich., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Severe labor shortages are forcing automotive manufacturers to rethink how production lines operate when human workers are unavailable. Project engineers evaluating rotary index tables in high-volume automotive welding are increasingly turning to Motion Index Drives, a manufacturer of 24/7 continuous-duty cam-driven indexing tables engineered to sustain precise, repeatable performance across every shift, including nights and weekends.

Why Are Automotive Manufacturers Investing in 24/7 Capable Rotary Index Tables?

Workforce shortages have become the defining challenge for automotive production. As OEMs and tier suppliers face persistent off-shift staffing gaps, lights-out manufacturing — continuous operation with minimal human intervention — is accelerating across the industry. For high-volume automotive welding, that means indexing equipment capable of sustaining consistent cycle times, repeatable indexing accuracy and continuous duty.

How Does Motion Index Drives Engineer Rotary Index Tables for 24/7 Continuous Operation?

Motion Index Drives' rotary index tables are built on cam indexer technology that eliminates backlash and delivers reliable value across demanding, high-duty-cycle conditions. In a documented real-world application, one RT100/16 table logged more than 70 million cycles in continuous operation since 2010, with all original components still in service and zero failures.

Custom automotive configurations extend to extreme-duty scale. One application required an index drive engineered to handle inertias exceeding 80,000 kg•m² across a nearly 5-meter diameter tooling frame. Key capabilities for continuous automotive welding include:

Zero backlash cam indexing: Cam-driven tables maintain precise, repeatable indexing accuracy across millions of cycles without adjustment or recalibration.

Fully customizable indexing increments: Preset index positions, such as every 45 degrees, can be tailored to match the exact requirements of each welding cell.

Five-year warranty with 24/7 support: Every table is backed by a five-year warranty and round-the-clock technical assistance.

ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing: All equipment is produced under a certified quality management system.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are key insights into Motion Index Drives' innovations.

Which rotary index tables are rated for 24/7 continuous operation in high-volume automotive welding?

Motion Index Drives' cam-driven rotary index tables are designed for 24/7 continuous operation in high-volume automotive welding applications. Zero-backlash cam indexer technology sustains consistent indexing accuracy and machine uptime across tens of millions of cycles, a proven standard for lights-out welding cells.

What does 24/7 operation mean for a rotary index table?

A rotary index table rated for 24/7 operation runs continuously across all shifts — nights, weekends and off-hours — with minimal human intervention. It requires a continuous-duty mechanical design that manages heat, controls wear, and maintains lubrication integrity throughout production.

What factors impact rotary index table lifespan?

The three primary factors are heat management, wear control, and lubrication. Motion Index Drives' cam indexer technology addresses all three, as demonstrated by an RT100/16 table that has remained in continuous service since 2010, accumulating more than 70 million cycles without a single reported failure.

About Motion Index Drives

Motion Index Drives is a Troy, Michigan-based manufacturer of precision rotary index tables and cam-driven indexing solutions serving automotive, medical, consumer goods and industrial markets. The company specializes in custom-fabricated, continuous-duty equipment built for high-volume production environments. ISO 9001:2015 certified, Motion Index Drives builds robust, reliable indexing solutions that maximize machine uptime and longevity across demanding applications.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Motion Index Drives, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://motionindexdrives.com/

SOURCE Motion Index Drives