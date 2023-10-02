MOTION PT Group Expands Its Reach through Acquisition of Three Physical Therapy Practices in New York

Each practice brings a unique set of strengths and expertise to our company, and together, we will create an unparalleled network of care. - Ed Miersch, Chief Executive Officer of MOTION PT Tweet this

Patients of the newly acquired practices will continue to receive the exceptional care they have come to trust, delivered by their familiar and dedicated clinical teams. Additionally, the clinical professionals will gain access to a comprehensive suite of resources provided by MOTION's partner organization, Confluent Health. These resources include management services, advanced education, and musculoskeletal health tools. The combined support encompasses streamlined community engagement, innovative digital solutions, value-driven care models, and robust marketing and financial resources. Additionally, the partnership provides access to renowned physical therapy networks such as the PTPN network, ongoing educational programs, and professional development opportunities through Evidence in Motion, a nationally recognized institution offering residency, fellowship, and certification programs in physical and occupational therapy, as well as Fit For Work, a leading provider of employee safety.

"MOTION's mission has always been to deliver compassionate care, facilitate healing and empower patients to live their fullest lives," continued Miersch. "The addition of Axiom, PTPC, and Excellent Choice reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional service and empowering patients on their journey to recovery."

This agreement expands MOTION's presence, adding five clinic locations throughout the state of New York. Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN and CEO of Confluent Health, stated, "We take immense pride in aligning with MOTION and warmly welcome Axiom, PTPC, and Excellent Choice into the Confluent Health family. The collective expertise and excellence embodied by these practices will undoubtedly enhance our growth trajectory, unlocking countless opportunities for optimizing patient care."

ABOUT MOTION PT GROUP: Motion PT Group (MOTION) is a Northeast-based private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, MOTION positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies and an approach that treats patients with respect and dignity. For more information, visit motionptg.com, or find them on Facebook at @MOTIONptg.

ABOUT CONFLUENT HEALTH: Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluenthealth.

