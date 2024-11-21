MotionPoint Debuts Dynamic AI-Driven Translation Quality Estimation

AdaptiveQE sets a new standard in translation workflows by using advanced AI to estimate quality with precision. Unlike other tools that rely on static or generalized quality metrics, AdaptiveQE enables brands to focus human review only on high-impact content." Post this

A New Standard in Translation Quality Management

AdaptiveQE marks a significant advancement in translation quality estimation, leveraging machine learning and data-driven insights to refine the review process. As Rob Lyons, CIO of MotionPoint, explains, "AdaptiveQE sets a new standard in translation workflows by using advanced AI to estimate quality with precision. Unlike other tools that rely on static or generalized quality metrics, AdaptiveQE enables brands to focus human review only on high-impact content, ensuring faster, accurate translations while significantly reducing costs."

Key features of AdaptiveQE include:

Dynamic Translation Quality Workflow: AdaptiveQE is part of an end-to-end translation process that seamlessly integrates Translation Memory, Brand Voice AI, and human post-editing. This workflow ensures efficient use of resources by prioritizing content that requires higher-quality translations while automating simpler tasks. This approach empowers customers to allocate their budgets more strategically, focusing on what matters most.

Customer Pre-Set Desired Quality Thresholds: AdaptiveQE allows customers to define the minimum translation quality required for their content. By setting these thresholds, businesses gain control over their quality standards, ensuring consistent, high-quality translations tailored to their specific needs.

Page-Level Translation Quality Flexibility: With AdaptiveQE, businesses can set varying quality thresholds for different web pages. This flexibility enables critical pages to meet higher standards while optimizing costs for less visible or lower-priority content, creating a tailored, efficient approach to website localization.

With AdaptiveQE, brands can ensure that translation quality aligns with their standards across multiple markets without compromising on speed or budget. By enabling companies to deploy human review only where needed, AdaptiveQE supports a more sustainable localization strategy, helping businesses provide a better user experience and achieve a higher return on investment. Despite these advanced capabilities, the solution remains almost effortless for customers: they set the rules once, specifying their desired quality thresholds and workflows, and we continuously manage and execute translations in line with their preferences. This ensures consistent, high-quality results with minimal customer oversight

AdaptiveQE is now available as part of MotionPoint's Adaptive Translation™, which also includes AI-powered algorithmic translation and Brand Voice AI. Customers interested in learning more about AdaptiveQE can register for a live demo or visit MotionPoint's website.

Let MotionPoint Help Your Business Succeed

MotionPoint has almost 25 years of experience delivering advanced and robust website translation technology. Trusted by brands worldwide, MotionPoint's technology makes website translation seem effortless.

Get a demo of MP Concierge and receive a complimentary consultation with MotionPoint's translation experts. During this session, businesses can discuss their goals and priorities, and MotionPoint will demonstrate how AdaptiveQE can be strategically applied to enhance translation quality management and reduce costs.

