MotionPoint Enhances Product-Led Offering with Multilingual Marketing Services and Hires Michelle Vann to Expand Capabilities

MotionPoint appoints Michelle Vann as EVP to lead and elevate its multilingual marketing services, enhancing clients' multilingual communication strategies and driving business outcomes.
COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotionPoint, the industry leading website translation and localization platform continues to expand its product-led service offerings to include multilingual marketing services and hires industry leader Michelle Vann as Executive Vice President of Multilingual Marketing. MotionPoint's strategic expansion is driven by the increasing need of brands and organizations to communicate effectively with diverse audiences across languages and cultures through digital channels. By broadening its expertise in multilingual marketing, MotionPoint will help its customers deliver on their overall business objectives with diverse audiences.
Michelle Vann brings over 20 years of experience in multilingual digital marketing, with a proven track record of delivering business outcomes for global and domestic organizations. Her strategic vision combined with her expertise in digital marketing and multilingual communications will enable MotionPoint's clients to improve the outcomes of their multilingual programs. Michelle joins MotionPoint's Executive Leadership Team and reports to MotionPoint's CEO, Evan Kramer.
"Michelle's addition to MotionPoint helps accelerate our strategic priority of enabling organizations to accomplish their overarching business goals through integrated multilingual communications," said Evan Kramer, CEO of MotionPoint. "Combining Michelle's expertise in multilingual digital marketing with MotionPoint's website translation products will enable us to expand our capabilities to better serve our client's multilingual needs," says Kramer.
Expanded Multilingual Marketing Services Beyond Website Translation
MotionPoint launched its initial multilingual marketing services in 2024. With Vann now at the helm, MotionPoint is set to innovate and expand these services, offering clients advanced tools and solutions that deliver multilingual marketing success.
"By integrating my expertise in multilingual digital marketing with MotionPoint's innovative products, we are poised to help our customers maximize their investment in multilingual experiences," said Vann. "Our product-led service offering will drive higher returns by increasing awareness, traffic, and engagement through strategic, multilingual marketing digital initiatives," said Vann.
With this new leadership appointment and its further expansion into multilingual marketing services, MotionPoint continues to solidify its position as a leader in the multilingual marketing industry, helping brands and organizations achieve success across diverse segments.
About MotionPoint
MotionPoint is a technology-enabled managed platform that provides brand-adapted website translation, localization, and multilingual marketing services, delivering ROI for clients in translated and localized digital experiences.
For more information, please visit www.motionpoint.com.
Media Contact: Dominic Dithurbide
Director of Marketing
SOURCE MotionPoint
Share this article