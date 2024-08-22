MotionPoint Enhances Product-Led Offering with Multilingual Marketing Services and Hires Michelle Vann to Expand Capabilities

"Michelle's addition to MotionPoint helps accelerate our strategic priority of enabling organizations to accomplish their overarching business goals through integrated multilingual communications," said Evan Kramer, CEO of MotionPoint. Post this

"Michelle's addition to MotionPoint helps accelerate our strategic priority of enabling organizations to accomplish their overarching business goals through integrated multilingual communications," said Evan Kramer, CEO of MotionPoint. "Combining Michelle's expertise in multilingual digital marketing with MotionPoint's website translation products will enable us to expand our capabilities to better serve our client's multilingual needs," says Kramer.

Expanded Multilingual Marketing Services Beyond Website Translation

MotionPoint launched its initial multilingual marketing services in 2024. With Vann now at the helm, MotionPoint is set to innovate and expand these services, offering clients advanced tools and solutions that deliver multilingual marketing success.

"By integrating my expertise in multilingual digital marketing with MotionPoint's innovative products, we are poised to help our customers maximize their investment in multilingual experiences," said Vann. "Our product-led service offering will drive higher returns by increasing awareness, traffic, and engagement through strategic, multilingual marketing digital initiatives," said Vann.

With this new leadership appointment and its further expansion into multilingual marketing services, MotionPoint continues to solidify its position as a leader in the multilingual marketing industry, helping brands and organizations achieve success across diverse segments.

About MotionPoint

MotionPoint is a technology-enabled managed platform that provides brand-adapted website translation, localization, and multilingual marketing services, delivering ROI for clients in translated and localized digital experiences.

For more information, please visit www.motionpoint.com.

Media Contact: Dominic Dithurbide

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE MotionPoint