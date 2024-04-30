MotionPoint Introduces New Website Localization Scorecard

It is important to assess whether you need 'good enough' or 'great' translation and localization based upon your strategic objectives to manage a translated experience. Post this

The Website Localization Scorecard evaluates the major components of decision criteria marketers should use to evaluate their website translation and localization needs. The four primary components diagnosed are technical complexity, content engagement, translation quality and localization resource availability.

With respect to technical website complexity, website front-end frameworks are growing more complex, with programming languages that embed content into code such as JavaScript or JSON. In addition, websites may have elements that make translation more challenging such as types of content (e.g., images, videos, etc.), ecommerce or even elements of personalization or security.

As for content engagement, considerations such as frequency of content updates or organic web traffic should be considered. In addition, the significance of translation quality, particularly in terms of accuracy for certain markets or language pairs, is also a crucial factor in assessing its strategic importance.

Finally, localization resources need to be considered. Despite the perception that Google Translate could be a silver bullet, translation detection errors and word growth can cause partial translations or inconsistent implementation of style sheets. Web engineering, and quality assurance and professional human translators can be critical to managing higher quality website translation and localization. Great website translation requires an investment in localization resources.

"For many marketers who evaluate website translation, especially for the first time, there is a lot more complexity in consideration than pushing a button like Google Translate or even adding a JavaScript widget to your website", says Evan Kramer, CEO of MotionPoint, "It is important to assess whether you need 'good enough' or 'great' translation and localization based upon your strategic objectives to manage a translated experience."

Scorecard Complexity Rating

With the new MotionPoint Scorecard, each marketer's responses to the components will deliver a nuanced translation complexity rating. Based on this rating, MotionPoint suggests the most fitting translation solution from both its suite of services as well as non-MotionPoint options, whether it is the robust MP Concierge for extensive projects or the streamlined browser-based solutions for simpler projects.

Scorecard Versions

MotionPoint has two versions of its scorecard: The Basic Scorecard, based on merely providing an email and URL, and the Advanced Scorecard, which requires a conversation to provide a more comprehensive recommendation.

Customized Translation Recommendations

Upon completion the scorecard seamlessly guides users through a tailored recommendation. For complex sites requiring intricate attention, MP Concierge integrates sophisticated server-based proxy technologies and human expertise. In contrast, browser-based proxy technology provides a nimble translation solution for less complex sites, ensuring efficiency and scalability. If the user's needs fall outside of this range, MotionPoint will provide other recommendations.

The MotionPoint Advantage

Backed by over two decades of industry experience, MotionPoint's new feature simplifies the decision-making process for website translation services, enabling customers to quickly identify the best approach for their needs. Get a Website Localization Scorecard for free and explore how MotionPoint's tailored translation solutions can enhance global digital presence. Visit the MotionPoint Scorecard page to learn more.

