MotionPoint Taps New Head of Partnerships to Fuel Momentum from Website Localization Demand

"Over 73% of customers prefer to purchase a product or service from a site that offers information in their own language." Post this

In light of this trend, Marketing agencies and technology companies have begun using website redesigns, new campaigns and new product releases to kick-start their website translation projects. These projects create a ton of added content which establishes an opportune moment to try translation. With Ms. Kleoni, MotionPoint aims to get ahead of the pent-up demand and guide its partners on the best practices of internationalizing digital content.

MotionPoint has over two decades of translation experience with a proven record of helping marketers break down language barriers. With its cutting-edge technology platform and expanded partnership program, MotionPoint is optimizing its offering to ensure marketing agencies and technology platforms can drive more revenue and engagement for their clients in any language.

By joining MotionPoint's Partner Program companies can expect:

Brand consistency across languages

Content marketing that is accurately translated

Lead and revenue sharing

Top quality assurance / security protocols for online applications

Most importantly, their clients will receive a concierge-level managed translation service

"We aim to reciprocate the hard work our partners do for their clients in any language," said Kleoni. "Our objective is to increase the value our partners provide by creating accessible digital experiences that help brands and partners reach new markets almost effortlessly."

Open the door to multilingual success by partnering with MotionPoint and streamline website translation processes.

For more information about MotionPoint and its partnership initiative, please visit https://www.motionpoint.com/partner-with-motionpoint/.

Media Contact

Eleni Kleoni, MotionPoint, 1 954-421-0890, [email protected], www.motionpoint.com

SOURCE MotionPoint