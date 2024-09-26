Motivair Announces New Global Client Services Support Center

Motivair Corporation, a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology, announced it will be opening a state-of-the-art Global Support Center (GSC) in Amherst NY Oct. 1. The facility will house the company's Global Client Services Group, along with its Product Support, Customer Training, and Critical Parts Teams, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation announced it will be opening a state-of-the-art Global Support Center (GSC) in Amherst NY Oct. 1. The facility will house the company's Global Client Services Group, along with its Product Support, Customer Training, and Critical Parts Teams, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence.

The GSC will host on-site training sessions for partners on Motivair products including Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), ChilledDoor® active rear door heat exchangers, Heat Dissipation Units (HDUs) used for liquid-to-air cooling as well as supporting ancillary products. These training courses provide participants with the necessary practical training to operate world-class liquid cooling technologies supporting some of the most advanced systems in the world.

The facility will also serve as the global hub for critical spare parts and pre-assembled service kits used to support Preventative Maintenance programs, warranty repairs and extended life product support.

"Completing this latest initiative further demonstrates Motivair's unwavering commitment to supporting Customers and our world-wide Services Partner Network", said Trent McCarley, Motivair's Vice President of Strategy.

Motivair recently expanded its U.S. operations by opening a third manufacturing facility to increase production capacity and meet growing demand for AI-driven innovations, high-performance computing (HPC), and the expanding colocation and hyperscale data center sectors.

The data center industry is shifting as large language models (LLMs) and AI advancements require more powerful processors, driving the need for advanced liquid cooling solutions. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts a $1 trillion upgrade in data center infrastructure over the next four years to support AI-driven workloads.

ABOUT MOTIVAIR

Motivair Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology. As a trusted partner of leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers cooling technology that enables breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, as well as increased performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. Motivair provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source, offering products, systems, and services that support innovators in business, technology, and science.

