Motivair Corporation Launches the MCDU-10, Optimized for AI Workloads

BUFFALO, N.Y. , Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, a global leader in direct liquid cooling and data center cooling technology, is proud to introduce its newest Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) – the MCDU-10 – designed to meet the increasing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Developed in close collaboration with leading GPU manufacturers, data center, and supercomputer operators, the MCDU-10, available in 19-inch or 21-inch models, is engineered to support NVIDIA's NVL72, the most densely packed rack configuration for GB200 available on the market.

As AI technology rapidly evolves, data centers face mounting thermal challenges driving the need for more powerful and efficient cooling systems. The MCDU-10 seamlessly integrates into large-scale infrastructures utilizing a compact 4OU form factor for ORV3 Racks, ensuring easy installation, reliable power access, and optimized cooling performance with up to 210kW of capacity.

"Our latest cooling technology is specifically refined for the next generation of high-performance silicon," said Rich Whitmore, President & CEO of Motivair Corporation. "With this advanced form factor, the MCDU-10 offers high-flow rate applications for cutting-edge chips, boosting performance and fueling innovation."

Key Features of the MCDU-4OU:

Technology Cooling System (TCS) fluid filtration to maintain optimal cooling system health

Water quality monitoring to prevent system degradation over time

Primary and secondary flow meters for enhanced operational insight

Touchscreen HDMI interface for intuitive user interaction

Enhanced security features, including restful API integration with platforms like Redfish for seamless system management

The MCDU-10 is the latest addition to Motivair's comprehensive CDU portfolio, which includes seven models ranging in cooling capacity from 105kW to 2.3MW, making it adaptable for a wide range of data center configurations.

For more information on the MCDU-10 and Motivair's full range of liquid cooling solutions, visit motivaircorp.com.

ABOUT MOTIVAIR

Motivair Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology. As a trusted partner of leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers cooling technology that enables breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, as well as increased performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. Motivair provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source, offering products, systems, and services that support innovators in business, technology, and science.

Media Contact

Christopher Leonard, Motivair Corporation, 1 7166919222, [email protected], https://www.motivaircorp.com/

SOURCE Motivair Corporation