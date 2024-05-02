Motivair Corporation to Showcase Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions at ISC High Performance 2024

Motivair Corporation, a global leader and innovator in cooling digital infrastructure, will showcase its portfolio of direct liquid cooling technology May 12-16 at ISC High Performance 2024, an international conference and exhibition that fosters the growth of a global HPC community of technology providers and users.

HAMBURG, Germany, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, a global leader and innovator in cooling digital infrastructure, will showcase its portfolio of direct liquid cooling technology May 12-16 at ISC High Performance 2024, an international conference and exhibition that fosters the growth of a global HPC community of technology providers and users.

Attendees can also visit booth H32 to see examples of its Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), the ChilledDoor® rack cooling system, Dynamic® Cold Plates and a comprehensive End-to-End Liquid Cooling Portfolio designed exclusively for HPC, AI and Big Data users.

Dynamic® Cold Plates: Scalable and patented technology that delivers thermal performance to +1,500 watts per processor for leading CPUs, GPUs, APUs, and FPGAs.

• Thermally targeted cold plate technology that's unique for each processor SKU

• Scalable performance designed to enable multiple product generation roadmaps

• Available for the following processors: AMD SP5 Genoa and SP3 Milan, Intel Sapphire Rapids and Ice Lake, and NVIDIA SXM4 and customer-specified FPGAs, or custom silicon.

The Widest Range of CDUs: Cool up to 2.3MW with Motivair's portfolio of CDUs. Motivair's CDUs represent the widest range and highest capacity of standard and custom OEM CDUs available.

Motivair's ChilledDoor®: Server and rack agnostic active rear door heat exchanger that cools rack densities up to 75kW per rack. Ideal for air-cooled, high-wattage processors like Intel Ice Lake and Sapphire Rapids.

End-to-End Cooling Portfolio: Motivair's End-to-End Liquid Cooling product portfolio allows systems to be optimized for reliability and performance. System components include Dynamic® Cold Plates, Cooling Loops, Hose Kits, In-Rack Manifolds, Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), Heat Dissipation Units (HDUs™) and ChilledDoors®. They are designed and manufactured in the USA for the world's most advanced HPC, AI and Exascale class systems.

About Motivair Corporation

Motivair designs, engineers, and services liquid cooling and data center cooling infrastructure, enabling advanced technologies for tomorrow. It supports the progressive needs of customers, ranging from cooling artificial intelligence and edge computing to colocation and hyperscale data centers, as well as mission-critical applications. Motivair's technologies are utilized by leading silicon manufacturers, server OEMs, and data centers, and are featured in countless Top500 supercomputers worldwide. For more information, visit www.MotivairCorp.com

