Motivair Expands Production Capacity with Third Facility to Meet Rising AI and HPC Demand

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, a leading innovator in cooling technology for digital infrastructure, today announced the opening of its third U.S. production facility, set to open in June.

The new facility increases Motivair's production capacity to meet the surging demands of companies leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovations and high-performance computing (HPC), alongside colocation and hyperscale data centers.

The data center industry is undergoing a monumental change as the rise of large language models (LLMs) and AI acceleration has led to hotter processors, necessitating advanced liquid cooling solutions and comprehensive service platforms to ensure efficiency and reliability. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts a $1 trillion shift over the next four years as data centers upgrade for AI.

Motivair strategically supports leading silicon manufacturers like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, and helps enable hyperscale and colocation data centers, server OEMs, and ODMs to achieve optimal performance and reliability with end-to-end AI cooling solutions and services.

"At this critical juncture, our company is meeting the insatiable demand of the AI market, our partners, and our clients by providing cutting-edge cooling solutions that enable accelerated computing. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our talented staff, whose innovation is helping drive the 4th Industrial Revolution, transforming the world," said CEO Rich Whitmore. "This expansion supports a generational shift that will influence businesses, new technologies, and discoveries for years to come."

Motivair Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology. As a trusted partner of leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers cooling technology that enables breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, as well as increased performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. Motivair provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source, offering products, systems, and services that support innovators in business, technology, and science.

