Motivair Launches Revolutionary Dynamic® Cold Plate for AMD's MI300X

Motivair, a global leader in advanced cooling solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Dynamic® Cold Plate, an innovative cooling technology engineered specifically for AMD's MI300X accelerator for generative AI.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair, a global leader in advanced cooling solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Dynamic® Cold Plate, an innovative cooling technology engineered specifically for AMD's MI300X accelerator for generative AI.

The Dynamic® Cold Plate leverages patented fluid dynamics to revolutionize direct liquid cooling by optimizing coolant flow, significantly reducing the risk of system failures and improving overall system reliability. Designed with AMD's MI300X in mind, the Dynamic® Cold Plate is precisely calibrated for this processor SKU, guaranteeing peak thermal performance even under the most demanding workloads.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Dynamic® Cold Plate for MI300X, which represents a significant leap forward in cooling technology for AI applications," said President and CEO Rich Whitmore. "This innovation not only enhances the performance of AMD's MI300X but also sets a new standard for reliability in liquid cooling."

Proudly manufactured in the USA, Motivair's products ensure a reliable and consistent experience, while significantly reducing the risks tied to foreign supply chain disruptions. This commitment to quality ensures that the Dynamic® Cold Plate portfolio effectively supports enterprise-class servers to Exascale-class systems.

With the introduction of the Dynamic® Cold Plate, Motivair is poised to redefine the cooling landscape in high-performance computing, empowering AMD's MI300X to drive unprecedented advancements in AI by performing complex computations with unmatched efficiency and reliability.

Motivair's Cold Plate models include AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, or custom silicon.

For more information on how Motivair's Dynamic® Cold Plate can enhance your AI and HPC performance, visit motivaircorp.com.

ABOUT MOTIVAIR

Motivair Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology. As a trusted partner of leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers cooling technology that enables breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, as well as increased performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. Motivair provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source, offering products, systems, and services that support innovators in business, technology, and science.

Media Contact

Christopher Leonard, Motivair Corporation, 1 7166919222, [email protected] , Motivair Corporation

SOURCE Motivair Corporation