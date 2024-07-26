Motivair Named a Top Vendor in Dell'Oro Data Center Liquid Cooling Report

Motivair, the leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology, has emerged as a top vendor according to a recent data center liquid cooling report from Dell'Oro Group.

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair has been recognized as one of the top three vendors in the Data Center Liquid Cooling market, according to a new report by Dell'Oro Group. This milestone highlights Motivair's leadership in the industry and underscores the company's vast expertise in single-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling (DLC) technology.

The data center liquid cooling market, according to Dell'Oro, is expected to surpass $15 billion over the next five years, marking a transition from niche to mainstream adoption.

Single-phase DLC has emerged as the leading technology for data center liquid cooling, offering superior thermal management for high-performance computing environments. Motivair has been at the forefront of this technology, providing innovative cooling solutions that enhance efficiency and performance.

"Our long-standing collaboration with top OEMs, ODMs, and server manufacturers has enabled us to develop some of the most advanced systems in the world, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data center cooling," Motivair President and CEO Rich Whitmore said. "This is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions."

Motivair's advanced liquid cooling technology has become the preferred choice for driving new innovations in the data center industry. Their comprehensive portfolio includes:

Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs)

The ChilledDoor® Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHx)

Dynamic® Cold Plates

Custom In-Rack Manifolds

The Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets.

For the full Dell'Oro report, please visit delloro.com.

For more information, please visit motivaircorp.com.

About Motivair

Motivair Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology. As a trusted partner of leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers cooling technology that enables breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, as well as increased performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. Motivair provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source, offering products, systems, and services that support innovators in business, technology, and science.

Media Contact

Christopher Leonard, Motivair Corporation, 1 7166919222, [email protected], Motivair Corporation

SOURCE Motivair Corporation