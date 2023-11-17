Motivair Partners with Giga Computing to Provide Direct Liquid Cooling Technology & Global Support Services

Motivair Corporation & Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE and an industry leader in high-performance servers, announce their new strategic partnership ushering in a new era of innovation and advancement for the high-performance computing sector.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, the global leader and innovator in cooling digital infrastructure, and Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE and an industry leader in high-performance servers, are delighted to announce their new strategic partnership that will usher in a new era of innovation and advancement for the high-performance computing sector.

Motivair will provide its direct liquid cooling technology and global support services for Giga Computing's CPU and GPU liquid-cooled enabled server platforms.

"We are very pleased to announce the collaboration between Motivair and Giga Computing," Motivair Corporation President & CEO Rich Whitmore said. "As a Giga Computing partner, Motivair is committed to providing our direct liquid cooling solutions with GIGABYTE servers and offering global support services to further enable Giga Computing's growth and leadership in the industry. We are proud to be a part of its success and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

"Motivair has proven to us that it can strengthen our ability to quickly integrate our GIGABYTE hardware with DLC technology in many regions, "said Vincent Wang, Sales VP at Giga Computing. "As part of our liquid cooling initiative we are building our partner network so that we can make the integration process seamless and with less barriers."

With a history spanning more than 30 years, Motivair has been at the intersection of infrastructure and data demand, providing the cooling technology that's keeping data processing and production lines moving. Its cooling technology is integral with data-driven essentials, mission-critical processes, & groundbreaking innovations shaping tomorrow and accelerating business outcomes.

Giga Computing is an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. It offers a complete product portfolio that addresses all workloads from the data center to edge including traditional and emerging workloads in HPC and AI to data analytics, 5G/edge, cloud computing, and more.

For more information on Motivair, visit motivaircorp.com. For more information on Giga Computing, visit gigabyte.com/Enterprise.

ABOUT MOTIVAIR

Motivair designs, engineers, and services liquid cooling and data center cooling infrastructure, enabling tomorrow's advanced technology. It supports customers' progressive needs, ranging from cooling artificial intelligence, edge computing, colocation, and hyperscale data centers to mission-critical applications. Motivair's technologies are leveraged by leading silicon manufacturers, server OEMs, data centers, and they are featured in countless Top500 supercomputers around the globe.

