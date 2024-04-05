Motivair to Exhibit AI-Ready Liquid Cooling Technology at Data Center World

Motivair Corporation, a global leader and innovator in cooling digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence applications, high-wattage processors, and mission-critical applications, will exhibit at Data Center World in Washington, D.C., at Booth 555

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, a global leader and innovator in cooling digital infrastructure and mission-critical applications, will exhibit at Data Center World in Washington, D.C., at Booth 555.

The event, April 15-18, is the only global industry event that combines real-world, practitioner, and thought leader expertise with in-depth research and data, and access to a full spectrum of solution providers driving the data center and digital infrastructure industry forward.

Stop at booth 555 to learn how Motivair is delivering reliable cooling technology that enables the world to solve complex thermal challenges and advances in technology, business, and science.

Attendees can also visit the Motivair booth to see displays of its End-to-End Liquid Cooling Portfolio designed exclusively for HPC, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data users, including its Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and the ChilledDoor®.

The Widest Range of CDUs: Featured in all three USA Exascale Systems, Motivair's CDUs cool up to 2.3MW. Motivair's CDUs are designed to enable the latest advances in AI from NVIDIA and AMD processors.

Motivair's ChilledDoor®: Server and rack agnostic active rear-door heat exchanger that cools rack densities up to 75 kW. Ideal for air-cooled, high-wattage processors like NVIDIA's H100, Intel's Ice Lake, and Sapphire Rapids.

ABOUT MOTIVAIR

Motivair designs, engineers, and services liquid cooling and data center cooling infrastructure, enabling advanced technologies for tomorrow. It supports the progressive needs of customers, ranging from cooling artificial intelligence and edge computing to colocation and hyperscale data centers, as well as mission-critical applications. Motivair's technologies are utilized by leading silicon manufacturers, server OEMs, and data centers, and are featured in countless Top500 supercomputers worldwide.

