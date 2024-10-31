Motivair to Exhibit AI-Ready Liquid Cooling Technology at SC24 in Atlanta

Motivair Corporation, the global leader and innovator in cooling digital infrastructure, will showcase its portfolio of liquid cooling technology at SC24, the international conference for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 17-22.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, the global leader and innovator in cooling digital infrastructure, will showcase its portfolio of liquid cooling technology at SC24, the international conference for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 17-22.

Attendees can also visit booth #3023 to see displays of its End-to-End Liquid Cooling Portfolio designed exclusively for HPC, artificial intelligence, and Big Data users, including its Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), the ChilledDoor®, Dynamic® Cold Plates, and Liquid-to-Air Heat Dissipation Unit (HDU).

The Widest Range of CDUs: Featured in all three USA Exascale Systems, Motivair's CDUs cool up to 2.3MW. Motivair's CDUs are designed to enable the latest advances in AI from NVIDIA and AMD processors.

Motivair's ChilledDoor®: Server and rack agnostic active rear-door heat exchanger that cools rack densities up to 75 kW. Ideal for air-cooled, high-wattage processors, including NVIDIA's H100 and Intel's Ice Lake and Sapphire Rapids.

Dynamic® Cold Plates: Scalable technology that delivers thermal performance up to +1,500 watts per processor. The patented technology allows CPUs, GPUs, and APUs to operate at peak performance.

Thermally targeted cold plate technology that's unique for each processor SKU

Scalable performance designed to enable multiple product generation roadmaps

Available for the following processors: AMD SP5 Genoa and SP3 Milan, Intel Sapphire Rapids and Ice Lake, and NVIDIA H100 and customer-specified FPGAs, or custom silicon.

Liquid-to-Air Heat Dissipation Unit (HDU): The HDU enables liquid-cooled hardware such as NVIDIA GPUs in air-cooled data centers where water is unavailable. Ideal for use with AI accelerator boxes, colocation, hyperscale datacenters, and labs.

Motivair's cooling technology is integral with data-driven essentials, mission-critical processes, & groundbreaking innovations shaping tomorrow and accelerating business outcomes. For more information on Motivair, visit motivaircorp.com.

ABOUT MOTIVAIR

Motivair Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology. As a trusted partner of leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers cooling technology that enables breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, as well as increased performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. Motivair provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source, offering products, systems, and services that support innovators in business, technology, and science.

